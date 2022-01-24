Evertz Technologies Limited to Announce Fiscal 2022 Year End Results on June 23, 2022

Burlington, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2022) – Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), will release its 2022 fiscal year end financial results on June 23, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. (EDT).

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on June 23, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 416-764-8646 or Toll-Free (North America) 1-888-396-8049.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until June 23, 2023. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 416-764-8692 or Toll-Free 1-877-647-7070.

The pass code for the rebroadcast is 586735.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” and “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company’s products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the “Cloud”.

For further information please contact:

Doug Moore, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 335-3700

[email protected]z.com

