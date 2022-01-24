Northern Trust Appoints Alison Mast Senior Managing Director and President of Western Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northern Trust has appointed Alison Mast Senior Managing Director and President of Western Michigan. Mast will be responsible for leading Northern Trust’s Grand Rapids-based team in the delivery of holistic advice and outstanding client service, while seeking to accelerate the growth of the firm’s wealth management business in the Western Michigan Region.





Alison joined Northern Trust in 2019 as the Head of Strategy for Wealth Management, working closely with practice and market leadership to identify, prioritize and implement strategic initiatives across the business.

“Alison is a proven leader who has shown expertise in initiatives across the wealth management practice,” said John Fumagalli, President, Central Region, Northern Trust Wealth Management. “We look forward to the insights and perspective she will bring to our clients, colleagues and community partners in her new role.”

Prior to joining Northern Trust, Alison worked as a management consultant at Accenture Strategy and McKinsey & Company, where she developed deep expertise in integrated operating models, strategic organizational design and cost reduction. Previously, she taught Spanish at Hartford (CT) Public High School as a Corps Member for Teach For America.

Alison earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and bachelor’s degree with honors in English and Spanish Language and Literature from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She serves on the Finance Committee at The Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $396.2 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

