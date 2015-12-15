Experience Enhancers™ Collections Extend Agilysys PMS, POS and Inventory & Procurement Systems to Amplify Return on Experience™ (ROE)

— 28 applications that improve staff and guest experiences will be showcased in Agilysys Booth #925 at HITEC Orlando 2022 June 27-30, 2022 —

ORLANDO, Fla. & ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As travel returns to record levels, Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) is unveiling at HITEC Orlando 2022 two hospitality application collections that elevate return on experience (ROE), a key hospitality metric. Together they comprise 28 integrated extensions to the Company’s core property management systems (PMS), point-of-sale systems (POS), and Inventory & Procurement (I&P) systems.

ROE measures how technology creates more engaged and empowered staff members as well as guests that return more often, spend more, and leave stronger reviews. ROE covers longer-term returns gained by ensuring every experience at every touchpoint avoids disappointment and creates a champion. Built to improve ROE through a variety of staff and guest experiences, Agilysys’ Experience EnhancersCollections enable property operators, management companies and owners to maximize the emotional and empirical returns derived from unifying advanced technology across their operations.

“Hospitality technology must clear a higher bar than traditional ROI because hospitality is a zero-disappointment business,” said Rohith Kori, vice president, product and corporate strategy for Agilysys. “If a property exceeds expectations on nine out of 10 guest experiences but disappoints on the tenth, that is the one that will show up on a review site, discouraging both return and referral business. By making ROE a priority and by providing broad options for customers to build ROE, we help to drive high return hospitality overall,” Kori said.

Experience Enhancers Collections to Launch at HITEC Orlando 2022

Kori said that Agilysys enhances ROE through integrated, experience-focused modules designed based on customer input as well as industry dynamics, such as the increased demand for self-service and mobility for both staff and guests. Agilysys will reveal its Experience Enhancers for Hospitality collection comprised of 18 applications and its Experience Enhancers for Food & Beverage collection comprised of 12 applications. Two of the Experience Enhancers are included in both collections. Applications are modular and can be part of an initial installation for POS, PMS, or I&P or can be installed later.

The 18 applications in the Experience Enhancers for Hospitality collection are:

– A service-staff task management platform that provides a “single pane of glass” for staff communication and optimizes workflows for service staff assignments from housekeeping to maintenance. Seat – A reservation engine that enables guests to book personalized dining, pool, or cabana experiences by selecting a specific unit displayed on a 3D map. Dynamic yielding functionality enables operators to increase venue revenue and reduce staff workloads.

The 12 applications in the Experience Enhancers for Food & Beverage collection are:

Four Education Sessions Reveal Ways to Enhance Return on Experience

In addition to demonstrating its Hospitality Core solutions and Experience Enhancers collections in Booth #925, Agilysys will host four education sessions, also in Booth #925:

High-Tech, High-Return Hospitality: One Guest at a Time. Explore how the right technology can help you create champions at every touchpoint, inspiring guests and staff members for life.

Explore how the right technology can help you create champions at every touchpoint, inspiring guests and staff members for life. Making the Personal Profitable: How the Right PMS Maximizes Guest Spend and Staff Efficiency. All PMS solutions are not equal. Learn how your core system can leverage Experience Enhancers to deliver outcomes tailored to your objectives.

All PMS solutions are not equal. Learn how your core system can leverage Experience Enhancers to deliver outcomes tailored to your objectives. Revenue On-the-Go: Mobilizing Control, Choice, and Convenience in Hospitality Venues . See how putting ordering in guests’ hands increases check totals, stimulates impulse buying, creates positive promoter scores, and reduces staff workloads.

. See how putting ordering in guests’ hands increases check totals, stimulates impulse buying, creates positive promoter scores, and reduces staff workloads. Zero Disappointment Hospitality: Setting a Higher Bar for Guest and Staff Experiences. Every touchpoint – whether with guests or your staff – creates a champion or a critic. See how the right technology can create raving fans from first touch to lifetime experiences.

To learn how to maximize ROE, visit the Agilysys Hospitality Experience Experts at HITEC Orlando 2022 Booth #925. Demo participants can enter to win one of 15 Amazon $250.00 gift cards. For more information, please visit https://purehospitality.agilysys.com/.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise solutions for hotels, resorts and cruise lines, casinos, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadiums, and healthcare. The Company’s software solutions include point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications that manage and enhance the entire guest journey. Agilysys also is known for its world-class customer-centric service. Many of the top hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth, and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and India, with headquarters in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, please visit Agilysys.com.

