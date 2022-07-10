Inscopix Launches New Integrated Miniscope-Behavioral Platform and Co-marketing Collaboration with Noldus

New nVision™ Platform enables neuroscience researchers to synchronously acquire behavioral videos with in vivo miniscope images

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EthoVisionXT–Inscopix, Inc., a neuroscience company helping decode the brain for tomorrow’s treatments, announced the launch of Inscopix’s new multimodal behavioral technology called the nVision Platform, which allows for single-step synchronization between in vivo neural circuit imaging data from the company’s miniscope-based platforms and animal behavior video recordings. Additionally, the company announced that it has entered into a co-marketing agreement with behavioral research tools innovator Noldus Information Technology BV.

A new innovation for the real-time integration of behavior with miniscope imaging, the nVision Platform enables the simultaneous capture of high-quality behavior and calcium imaging movies in a single session. Researchers will now be able to perform precise time correlations between brain and behavior activities, such as exploration or navigation and choice tasks. Upon release, nVision would be the only integrated technology for the two methods during free behavior, providing scientists with unique, synchronized insights into brain health and disease.

Through the Noldus collaboration, researchers can add Noldus’ pioneering EthoVision XT video tracking software to the nVision workflow. By plugging in the behavior video into Noldus’ user-friendly interface, the software is capable of tracking and analyzing the behavior, movement, and activity of the animal being studied.

“We have been working in the background for a long time now to provide our miniscope users with an effortless and accurate way to synchronize their valuable miniscope data with third party-acquired behavioral movies, which is technically laborious to do and prone to data loss,” said Kunal Ghosh, Ph.D., CEO of Inscopix. “We’re thrilled to be introducing nVision, which is the first and only platform enabling both high-resolution acquisition of behavioral videos and precise synchronization with calcium imaging data.”

“Uncovering brain dysfunction at the neurocircuitry level and how it is linked to behavior will enable researchers to uncover new insights into how the brain works and for the development of better targeted treatments,” said Lucas Noldus, Ph.D., CEO of Noldus Information Technology. “We are excited to collaborate with Inscopix and offer users the capability of integrating our pioneering video tracking technology with Inscopix’s latest platform.”

Inscopix at FENS

The nVision Platform, along with other innovations around the company’s miniature microscope-based brain mapping platforms, will be featured at the FENS Forum 2022 being held in Paris, France July 9-13. The Inscopix FENS showcase will highlight key product and applications updates, including the flagship nVue™ System for dual-color imaging, neurotransmitter and blood flow imaging capabilities and the 2021-released cloud-based Inscopix Data Exploration, Analysis and Sharing (IDEAS) Platform.

Inscopix will provide details of abstracts throughout the meeting via Twitter at @inscopix.

Presentations by Inscopix include:

Dual color imaging in freely behaving rodents using head-mountable one photon miniscope



Presented by Norbert Hogrefe, Ph.D.



Session Name: 1650 – Poster Session 01 – Section: Optogenetics & Imaging



Poster S01-663



July 10th, 2022 from 9:30AM to 1PM CET



Tools for acquisition and analysis of simultaneous neural activity and bloodflow in awake freely behaving animals



Presented by Douglas R. Ollerenshaw, Ph.D.



Session Name: 1650 – Poster Session 01 – Section: Optogenetics & Imaging



Poster S01-661



July 10th, 2022 from 9:30AM to 1PM CET

Meeting attendees can visit Inscopix at booth #076, or email [email protected] to schedule a conversation with a member of the company.

Inscopix’s technology is already in use by basic and translational researchers in both academia and pharma in more than 600 labs that have produced almost 200 publications describing many breakthrough discoveries about brain function and disorders. By uncovering the connections between neurons, the company and its collaborators are able to gain insights into directly actionable targets for therapeutic intervention to treat brain-related diseases.

Learn more about Inscopix’s nVision platform at https://info.inscopix.com/the-inscopix-nvision-platform-enables-integrated-synchronization-of-imaging-with-behavior-for-circuit-neuroscientists

About Inscopix, Inc.

Inscopix is a brain mapping platform company focused on decoding the mind to better understand and address all neurological disorders. We are solving perhaps the greatest unmet need in humanity – understanding how the brain works – and leveraging that knowledge to develop effective neurological treatments. With almost 200 peer-reviewed publications validating our innovative brain circuitry mapping technology, Inscopix is empowering the neuroscience research community to advance science while bringing a new generation of transformational therapeutics to patients with difficult-to-treat brain disorders. Learn more at inscopix.com and follow us @inscopix.

