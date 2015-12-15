Ezoic Achieves Net Zero, Offsets Carbon Emissions by 100% and Invests in Three Ambitious Climate Action Projects

Leading technology platform for online publishers commits to climate action as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility program and offsets emissions from its global operations and servers used by its 35,000+ network domains

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Ezoic, the AI-driven technology platform for digital publishers, and founding U.S. member of Tech Zero, the group for tech companies committed to climate action, recently achieved a Net Zero carbon footprint and invested in three high-impact projects that actively remove carbon dioxide from the Earth’s atmosphere. Ezoic has successfully offset its annual carbon dioxide emissions produced by its operations around the globe, as well as servers that host 35,000+ client domains that use its website monetization platform.

In 2021, Ezoic launched a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program and committed to supporting two of the 2015 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—Climate Action and Quality Education—overwhelmingly supported by Ezoic’s 300+ employees worldwide.

Ezoic started by reducing single use plastic, composting food waste, recycling broken electronics, and donating regularly to the Ocean Foundation’s verified Blue Carbon program. As Ezoic surpassed qualifying for “carbon neutrality” early in the year, the company pushed on to achieve Net Zero.

Ezoic partnered with Supercritical to calculate its overall carbon footprint as it serves a network of online publishers with a collective customer base of over 1.3 billion unique visitors per month, according to Quantcast. Ezoic invested in three high-impact programs certified by Supercritical to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. These include an afforestation program in East Africa, a biochar project focused on net-negative technologies that remove carbon at an industrial scale, and an enhanced weathering project that is one of the first large-scale trials of enhanced weathering on land.

A recent IPCC report confirmed that alongside ambitious reductions, carbon removal is essential to meet the Paris agreement’s climate targets. As a technology platform company, the majority of Ezoic’s emissions sit within scope 3 (activities not owned or controlled by Ezoic) largely from server emissions by the domains it serves around the world. Ezoic also plans to continuously assess which suppliers align with its reduction plan.

Ezoic Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dwayne Lafleur says, “CSR is about corporations using their capabilities and resources to make an impact. It can be bigger projects, but it’s also simple things that if every company did, it would drive real change.”

Now that Ezoic’s emissions are Net Zero, Corporate Social Responsibility Director Emily Brennan says Ezoic can also help its customers make an impact on climate action as well.

“We’re planning a calculator to help our customers estimate their overall carbon footprint and enable them to purchase carbon removal credits themselves. Our long-term goal is to be the vehicle to Net Zero for all digital publishers,” says Brennan. “It can be overwhelming for individuals to think of ways to alleviate the world’s biggest challenges, but corporations such as ours have the resources and network required to make an impact. Our CSR goals are to drive climate action and develop educational programs that help people start their own online business.”

