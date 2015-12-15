Imagination and Magic Combine Within the TCL TAB Disney Edition on Verizon

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Introducing the all-new, Verizon-exclusive TCL TAB Disney Edition, an enchanting combination of a full-fledged, functional family tablet with the fun provided by timeless Disney characters. Creating magical moments for the entire family as you play and learn with household names like Anna and Elsa, Buzz Lightyear and Baymax, the long-lasting tablet is powerful enough for everyone to enjoy hours of adventure.





The TCL TAB Disney Edition features a lush 8-inch FHD display, with durable DragonTrail™glass and rubberized bumper case to protect against scratches and drops. Experience the magic of free, unlimited access to pre-loaded Disney-themed games, puzzles and wallpapers with lovable characters such as Kion and The Lion Guard, or capture magical moments with the tablet’s 8MP main camera.

“The TCL TAB Disney Edition is the perfect on-the-go companion for families looking for functionality and entertainment in one lightweight package,” said Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of TCL Communication in North America. “Whether playing games and learning with Belle, streaming the latest show on Disney+ or sharing pictures with grandparents from a weekend trip, the tablet is versatile and fun for Disney fans of all ages.”

ENCHANTING DISNEY EXPERIENCE

Explore the magical worlds with some of your beloved Disney characters as they come to life on the TCL TAB Disney Edition’s immersive 8-inch FHD display. Verizon’s Adaptive Sound provides an enhanced audio experience, whether you are playing favorite Disney games or streaming on Disney+.

Adaptive eye care features such as Reading Mode, Dark Mode and Eye Comfort Mode, filter out harmful blue light or reduce eye strain, while font sizes and orientation can be customized on specific apps for an even more comfortable viewing experience.

The tablet is loaded with five unique games and puzzles for Disney fans of all ages to enjoy – including Icy Shot with Anna and Elsa, Beauty with Belle and Lumiere and The Lion Guard with Kion. There’s also the option to customize home screens with some of your favorite Disney character wallpapers for a personalized look and feel.

ON-THE-GO FUN AND ENTERTAINMENT

Thanks to several protective features, the TCL TAB Disney Edition is the perfect traveling companion for journeys to community events, family vacations or wherever the fun happens. The outstandingly strong DragonTrail glass display is designed to resist scratches and dings, while the tablet’s Enchanting Blue rubberized bumper case protects it from accidental drops and bumps.

The ergonomic, lightweight design (18.4 ounces) and corner handle incorporated into the bumper case makes the tablet easy to transport and carry, with 4G LTE connectivity and a fold-out kickstand for easy access to entertainment on-the-road.

SMOOTH PERFORMANCE FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Powerful enough for the entire family, the TCL TAB Disney Edition helps users stay connected with friends and family thanks to an 8MP main camera for detailed photos and landscapes, and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video chats.

A long-lasting 5500 mAh battery provides up to 17 hours of use on a single charge. And, with a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM, there’s plenty of processing power and 32GB of internal storage, expandable to 256GB with microSD™ Card, for web surfing or watching Hiro and Baymax save the day.

TCL 30 LE SMARTPHONE

Joining the TCL TAB Disney Edition, the TCL 30 LE is now available via Verizon Prepaid. The TCL 30 LE is designed for users that want a simple, smart and intuitive Android smartphone. The reliable device features TCL’s NXTVISION® technology on a 6.1” HD+ display with a user-friendly experience.

Snap remarkably detailed images with the TCL 30 LE’s 13MP rear camera, harnessing the power of built-in Google Lens technology, Portrait Mode and Face Beauty features, and get up to 24 hours of use on a single charge with the smartphone’s’ powerful 3,000mAh battery – featuring TCL Smart Manager. The TCL 30 LE offers seamless, snappy performance with a MediaTek Helio A22 Chipset, quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, expandable to 512GB with microSD™ card.

The TCL TAB Disney Edition is now available exclusively at Verizon for an estimated selling price of $199.99 The TCL 30 LE is available for Verizon Prepaid at Verizon and Walmart for an estimated selling price of $104.99. Verizon Unlimited Tablet Plans start at just $20 per line per month, giving you access to ultra-fast premium data.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer electronics companies and one of the world’s leading television and mobile device manufacturers (TCL Communication is a wholly owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics). For nearly 40 years TCL has operated its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide, with products sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics ranging from TVs, mobile phones, audio devices and smart home products as part of the company’s “AI x IoT” strategy. For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/us/en

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

