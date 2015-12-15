FansUnite to Commence Trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on July 5, 2022

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 30, 2022) – FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) (“FansUnite” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and will commence trading on TSX under its existing symbol “FANS”, effective at the market opening on Tuesday, July 5th, 2022.

Concurrent with listing on TSX, the common shares of the Company will cease to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the listing, as there will be no change in the trading symbol or CUSIP for the common shares.

The Company will continue to trade its common shares on the OTCQX market in the United States under the symbol “FUNFF”.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming. FansUnite’s one-of-a-kind iGaming platform Chameleon offers operators a full suite of gaming solutions with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. Along with providing B2B technology solutions, FansUnite operates multiple B2C brands, such as Scottish sportsbook McBookie and Brazilian esportsbook VamosGG, and produces casino style slot games under its Askott Games subsidiary. FansUnite is the parent company of North American-focused American Affiliate, which operates leading affiliate brands such as Betting Hero, Props.com, Wagers.com and BetPrep.

