JB Battery Continues to Focus on Lithium-Ion Batteries and Introduces Customisation Forklift Battery

Huizhou, China–(Newsfile Corp. – June 30, 2022) – JB Battery Technology Limited is one of the leading energy storage solutions and service providers around the globe. Ever since its establishment, the company continues to focus on customized high-end lithium ion battery technology and products and owns core technologies of lithium batteries for customizable forklift battery.

The company now introduces customized deep cycle batteries for forklifts for customers that are unable to find a suitably sized battery that is offered. The battery’s voltage, capacity, case material, case size, case shape, charge method, case color, display, and battery cell type are highly customizable.

One of the most high-performing battery types and specifications are lithium-ion Phosphate (LifePO4) batteries for industrial electric forklifts. The JB Battery LifePO4 battery uses the company’s latest smart modular technology allowing it to work under any in various environments. This lithium battery offers forklift dealers and warehouse owners the ability to power multiple devices while staying away from maintenance. Greater warehouse space, fewer forklifts, and greater efficiency.

Through this, customers can transform their fleet with longer-lasting, more powerful, efficient energy systems from JB Battery. The company is able to deliver lithium-ion batteries with voltage up to 120V 18800Ah capacity options for heavy-duty forklift trucks. In addition, JB batteries work well in all weather conditions, including high and low temperatures, so it’s suitable for all situations.

“There have been a lot of debates about the usage of lithium-ion forklift batteries versus lead-acid batteries,” said a spokesperson for the JB Battery. “One of the notable differences is the charging time. Lithium batteries can charge up to four times faster than lead-acid batteries, reducing the need to have more batteries on standby. Another difference will be the cycle life of the batteries. Lithium-ion batteries have ten times the cycle life of lead-acid batteries in most conditions. This means there will be less frequent need to replace the lithium-ion battery than the lead-acid batteries.”

About JB Battery

JB Battery Technology Limited is one of the leading energy storage solution and service providers established in 2008 in China. The company is specialized in offering a wide range of lithium iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries for electric forklift truck, Aerial Work Platform(AWP), Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) and Autoguide Mobile Robots(AGM), each specifically engineered to deliver a high cycle life and excellent performance over a wide operating temperature.

