Fayetteville State University Chooses Apogee to Deliver Fast and Reliable Residence Hall Wi-Fi

1,400 FSU Students in Nine Residence Halls Will Enjoy Cutting-Edge Connectivity Starting in Fall 2022

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apogee–Within just a few short weeks this summer, nine student housing facilities serving 1,400 students on the campus of Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville, N.C., will be fully equipped with fast, reliable Apogee ResNet (Residential Network Services). A leading provider of managed technology services for higher education institutions in the United States, Apogee began working closely with FSU campus leaders in April to plan for a rapid ResNet implementation that will be completed over a 10-day period in July before the start of the Fall 2022 semester.

Part of the University of North Carolina System, Fayetteville State University is a public Historically Black University (HBCU) that was founded in 1867 as the Howard School for educating Black children. As enrollment approaches 7,000 students, FSU leaders are committed to equipping their students with access to best-in-class technology solutions to empower them to pursue their educational and life goals.

Apogee will help FSU achieve this vision by delivering guaranteed residence hall Wi-Fi speeds and 24/7/365 support that eliminate student complaints to the university IT teams. Via the FSU-branded mobile app by Apogee, residents can easily connect their devices using Single Sign-On (SSO) and create a Personal Area Network (PAN) for all their devices. Students can access Apogee support directly from the app via chat, email, and phone. Apogee will also train all residence hall assistants and provide hands-on guidance to residents during the move-in period in August.

“With Apogee as our partner for residential network services, Fayetteville State University is thrilled to provide our students the assurance of a high-performing and reliable Wi-Fi infrastructure that will always be future-proof and offer an impeccable level of service from Apogee’s 24/7/365 support team,” said Dr. Hector Molina, vice chancellor for information technology and chief information officer. “This newly formed partnership allows FSU’s ITS Division to transition our focus on elevating our cybersecurity preparedness and pursuing campus-wide strategic digital transformation initiatives that enable world-class teaching and learning and promote our students’ success.”

“In addition to an outstanding academic experience, students in our residence halls deserve an exceptional on-campus living experience,” said Dr. Juanette Council, associate vice chancellor for student affairs. “Our residence halls’ aging network infrastructure could not keep up with student demand for high bandwidth and connectivity necessary for coursework, research, collaboration, socialization and entertainment. Apogee was the right choice for FSU because the company has a solid reputation as a proven leader in delivering residential network capabilities for higher ed.”

According to Molina, Apogee ResNet will enable students in FSU residence halls to connect nearly 10,000 smartphones, TVs, printers, laptops, smart watches, smart lightbulbs, game consoles, and other IoT devices with guaranteed speeds and reliability.

“We are honored to welcome Fayetteville State University to the Apogee family, another addition from the University of North Carolina System. As the leader in ResNet, we are proud to partner with FSU to help these esteemed higher education leaders enhance the on-campus living experience for so many students,” said Matt Loecke, Apogee executive vice president of sales.

About Apogee

Established in Austin in 1999, Apogee is a leading provider of managed technology services that enable colleges and universities to innovate to enrich the campus experience and foster student vitality. Uniquely positioned to serve higher education, Apogee supports a community of more than one million students and administrators at nearly 400 colleges and universities nationwide. The company’s comprehensive managed services portfolio includes managed campus networks, residential networks (ResNet), campus engagement, and IPTV. Visit Apogee at apogee.us.

About Fayetteville State University

Fayetteville State University is a constituent institution of The University of North Carolina System and the second-oldest public institution of higher education in the state, having been founded in 1867. FSU is a historically Black university offering degrees at the baccalaureate, master’s, and doctoral levels. With more than 6,700 students, Fayetteville State University is among the most diverse institutions in the nation. To learn more about Fayetteville State University, visit www.uncfsu.edu.

Contacts

Pennino and Partners



Laura Pennino



Office: (281) 286-9398



Mobile: (713) 419-1776



[email protected]