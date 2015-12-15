Fertility Improvement Program for 30+ Women: Video Series Announced by VELNNES

With global fertility rates falling over recent years, a company specializing in natural pregnancy solutions announces a new video series to accompany its empowerment program for women who are struggling to conceive.

Slovenska Bistrica, Slovenia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 20, 2022) – The latest launch from VELNNES offers prospective mothers a spiritual view of the challenges of fertility, pregnancy, and miscarriages. The ‘Empowered for Pregnancy Mastermind Program’ draws on the connections between the mind and the reproductive system, highlighting the effects of unresolved physiological and emotional tension on conception.

More details can be found at https://empoweredforpregnancy.com/program.

The newly-released series offers essential information for anyone interested in the processes affecting fertility.

The launch is designed to disseminate pertinent information based on the latest fertility research. While advances in medical technology have given millions of women renewed hope of having children, IVF treatments are not successful for everyone. Such procedures can be stressful experiences, exacerbating the physical and emotional tension that is so damaging to the reproductive system.

The new Empowered For Pregnancy video series advises against relying on hormone-boosting supplements to fix imbalances in the body. VELNNES explains that while nutrients such as magnesium can help estrogen production, they do not address the underlying causes of female fertility issues.

The series is part of the Empowered For Pregnancy Program, a holistic solution designed to promote fertility by tackling the root blocks preventing women from conceiving.

Program leader Vesna Pavlica outlines the concept of ‘essence’ – the foundation of energy and life force, or Qi, that flows through the body, and one that plays a crucial role in fertility. Other topics covered include feminine archetypes, menstrual cycles, chakras, nutrition for pregnancy and motherhood, essential oils, and epigenetics.

About Vesna Pavlica

As a microbiology graduate and medical representative with many years of experience in the health and wellness sector, Vesna offers expertise and a passion for holistic health solutions. She is based in Slovenia but sees many international clients over Zoom.

A spokesperson says, “The Empowered for Pregnancy Masterclass Program is a personal transformation journey. You will get the tools and resources to balance your health and fertility and release trauma from your reproductive system.”

With the new launch, Vesna Pavlica and VELNNES continue to give new hope to expectant mothers across the globe.

For more information, and to watch the video series, please visit https://empoweredforpregnancy.com/videoseries.

