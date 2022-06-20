LBank Weekly Listing Report, 20th June 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – June 20, 2022) – As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 20th June.

For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange

Project: REVOLAND

Listing date: 21st June

Key words: BEP20

Official Website: https://www.revoland.com/#/

About:

Revoland – A new world of Skill to Earn, Revoland is an e-sport game based on Blockchain technology. Users can gather friends, form a team, battle with others and earn tokens using just their skills. Revoland’s gameplay is designed to revolve around the combination of the user’s personal skills and teamwork. Players can challenge themselves with various game modes: MOBA & Battle Royale, coming with monthly updates.

Project: T

Listing date: 21st June

Key words: ERC20

Official Website: https://threshold.network/

About:

The Threshold network provides and maintains a suite of cryptographic primitives for several dApps. The network is the product of the protocol merger between the Keep Network and NuCypher, which was finalized on January 1, 2022 with the launch of the T token.

Project: MINTME

Listing date: 22nd June

Key words: Public chain, Listed on STEX , Mainnet

Official Website: https://www.mintme.com

About:

MintMe.com is a crowdfunding platform based on mintme.com coin blockchain technology which allows all its users to create a token with a purpose of monetizing their projects and investing in other people’s projects. It revolutionizes how people help each other by allowing both sides to earn through an innovative way of crowdfunding.

Project: ETHICA

Listing date: 23rd June

Key words: Exchange Token, Initial listing, polygon

Official Website: https://ethica-x.io

About:

ETHICA is here to empower investors and communities to create an ethical, inclusive and sustainable world. By building a digital exchange platform that utilizes Blockchain technology to connect ethical investors with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives around the globe, ETHICA provides its investors with access to the right social impact projects that align with their personal values and hold up to its own high ethical standards – making it simple to invest in the initiatives, projects and programs that matter most to its users.

Project: HAL

Listing date: 23rd June

Key words: NFT, Initial listing, BSC

Official Website: https://meethailey.io/

About:

HAILEY provides NFTs based on a real person. HAILEY’s NFTs are currently on Opensea.

Project: COB

Listing date: 23rd June

Key words: GAMEFI, defi, Initial listing, polygon

Official Website: https://www.cityofblock.com/en

About:

CITY OF BLOCK is a platform grafted to the real world such as city construction and management, and is a commerce metaverse PFP NFT platform developed based on voxel art.

Project: MLP

Listing date: 23rd June

Key words: Defi, Listed on uniswap, ERC20

Official Website: https://myliquiditypartner.com/

About:

My Liquidity Partner is a program that utilizes the user’s coins within the most performing liquidity pools, runs on Uniswap.

The MLP token is a loyalty token for existing Liquidity Pool Partners as a show of appreciation for the Partners’ participation in the program. The token also allows those who can’t afford to participate in the pool to join with the MLP token, whilst having access to immediate liquidity.

Project: G

Listing date: 24th June

Key words: Public Chain, CET, ERC20

Official Website: http://www.kiki.finance

About:

GRN (G) is the native token of GRN GRID and serves multiple use cases within Grid. These use cases include staking and fee payments.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings – June 13th to June 19th, 2022

Name: MABC

Weekly gain: 345%

Official Website: https://www.artb-global.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mabc/usdt/#innovation

Name: WZM

Weekly gain: 4%

Official Website: http://woozoomusic.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/wzm/usdt/#innovation

Name: MERCE

Weekly gain: 83%

Official Website: https://metamerce.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/merce/usdt/#innovation

Name: STKK

Weekly gain: 9750%

Official Website: https://streakk.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/stkk/usdt/#innovation

Name: NDCC

Weekly gain: 37%

Official Website: https://nasdac-cryptocoin.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ndcc/usdt/#innovation

Name: GULF

Weekly gain: 17%

Official Website: https://gulfofficial.com

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gulf/usdt/#innovation

Name: KIKI

Weekly gain: 273%

Official Website: http://www.kiki.finance

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/kiki/usdt/#innovation

Name: FORT

Weekly gain: 20%

Official Website: https://forta.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/fort/usdt/#innovation

Name: LXTO

Weekly gain: 6100%

Official Website: http://luxtto.io/index_eng.html

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lxto/usdt/#usd

Name: CC

Weekly gain: 117%

Official Website: https://cloudchat.cc

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cc/usdt/#innovation





About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

