Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Appoints the Nuvias Group as Distributor across the Nordics and Baltics

Paris, France & Sandefjord, Norway – 21st June 2022 – Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of networking solutions tailored to customers’ industries, today appoints the Nuvias Group as a distributor across the Nordics and Baltics.

The partnership will focus on bringing advanced and integrated networking solutions to enterprises via the channel. This will include a comprehensive portfolio enabling connectivity through on-premises and cloud solutions, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, IoT and more. As channel partners, Nuvias Group will have access to robust solutions designed to support enterprise customers in their digital transformation process, which are essential if organisations are to remain competitive in the current market.

These integrated networking solutions address the hybrid working practices that are becoming commonplace in the wake of the health crisis, and enable a complete, uninterrupted network that extends to remote workers. While optimal network functionality is important for business, it is also essential to ensure continuity of learning in educational establishments, and this partnership will allow for remote learning and student-centric environments in ever-challenging times.

Channel partners will be able to deliver network monitoring as a service, through OmniVista Cirrus, a cloud-based, unified management system by Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, to afford visibility and control over the entire wired and wireless infrastructure. Customers will have one platform from which they can manage all their network infrastructures, to ensure a preventative approach and quick resolution for optimum performance.

Joakim Ahrens, Channel Sale Manager for Sweden, at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, said: “We believe in the power and reach of distribution and are excited to leverage the expertise and channel reach for Nordics and Baltics that the Nuvias Group offers. Together we can help channel partners intercept considerable growth opportunities, as business digital transformation accelerates in this period of rapid change. The Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise solutions available through the Nuvias Group partners have been purpose-built to address the requirements of specific market segments, including public sector, education, healthcare, transportation, energy, utilities and more as we move through 2022 and beyond.”

Tom Ivar Solbakken, GM, Nordics at the Nuvias Group, added: “Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brings an exciting range of innovative networking solutions from a trusted, experienced vendor, and further strengthens our Operational Technology (OT) offering. We look forward to building profitable new business opportunities with our partners, accelerated and enabled through our channel services.”

Nuvias will be distributing Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise solutions across Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden.

