First Look at Neloverse: ‘The Metaverse’s First Multiverse’, Kicks Off Debut in the Web 3.0 World

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – June 23, 2022) – Neloverse makes an exciting debut in the Web 3.0 World as it releases its long awaited game trailer as well as its whitepaper hosted on Neloverse’s gitbook. Created and hosted on NELO Smart Chain, Neloverse is situated in the intersection of open-world, play to earn (P2E), metaverse and gaming ecosystem.

NELO, a GameFi-Metaverse oriented Blockchain which caters to all types of gamers, has chosen to develop the game, Neloverse, to demonstrate its full capabilities of NELO Smart Chain (NSC). In light of the development, strategic relationships have been formed with prominent software and game development company, EbizWorld. With that in mind, players can expect the new and thrilling game to be cutting-edge, alongside its compelling game design.

As part of the ecosystem Neloverse is creating, players and producers will be provided with the tools and support to design their own game experiences and take the lead in monetizing their work within the open-world game. The ecosystem will feature its very own Game Maker and players will be able to design their own voxel-based NFTs through NeloVox. In addition, Neloverse will be launching Neloverse Go, where players can earn tokens on the go.

“We aspire to build a world where any brand or business can thrive in the Metaverse.” – Sook Hui, Marketing Manager at NELO.

NELO strives to continue creating meaningful connections with influential projects in the blockchain and Metaverse industry. Neloverse plans to deliver updates on its progress and how it will be integrated into the NELO Smart Chain in real-time. It aims to partner with traditional brands and businesses that are looking to enter the space to create a more inclusive hybrid gaming experience.

Lastly, NELO will be launching an exclusive preview of its gaming ecosystem at Crypto Expo Asia, Singapore, 22nd – 23rd June. The beta version of the game will be presented at the convention, in addition to exclusive content and gameplay. Investors and guests will have the opportunity to experience the game for themselves and to be fully immersed in the NELO and Neloverse futures.

About Neloverse:

Neloverse is a collaborative space where players from all over the world can meet and fight together. Take control of your piece of the Metaverse here in Neloverse and begin creating your own virtual universe.

Hosted on the NELO Smart Chain (NSC).

About NELO (NSC):

NELO is a protocol and framework for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks, eliminating the barriers of Ethereum blockchain networks.

Speed, security, and the ability to scale are the priorities and principles of NELO.

