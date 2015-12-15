Galaxy Block Coin (GXBC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – June 23, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Galaxy Block Coin (GXBC) on June 22, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GXBC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Aiming to revolutionize blockchain gaming, Galaxy Block Coin (GXBC) builds an ecosystem where users can enjoy games and rewards with its other features including NFT, wallet, metaverse, digital contents, GXBC token, and more. The GXBC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on June 22, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Galaxy Block Coin

Galaxy Block Coin is a digital ecosystem and protocol based on GXBC tokens running on Ethereum blockchain mainnet. In the ecosystem of GXBC, there are key elements of gamification, security, and scalability.

Gamification allows players to ‘mine’ tokens without even knowing they are actually participating in mining. The whole process of taking actions, contributing to GXBC economic system, and getting rewarded is ‘gamified.’ Security is the storage of all transactions between users in the ecosystem. It also prevents forgery of data. When a user, or node, that is embedded in the GXBC ecosystem, provides new data or changes to it, all nodes in the network validate it. Transactions made within its games are all secured by GXBC blockchain.

Scalability refers to games and content that can be converted from GXBC ecosystem to DApp. GXBC is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which means that it is free to implement endless ideas and content based on the creation of smart contracts. GXBC can optimize memory in a blockchain, minimizing the expenditure of gas in an ecosystem, while providing a protocol that makes it easier to use random features and functions, such as random numbers in a public blockchain which are essential in games.

In GXBC ecosystem, users can play games like GXBC Rocket, where they can buy a ticket with GXBC token and place a bet on the location before the rocket crash. GXBC reward gets multiplied by Reward X for correcting the position. GXBC token holders can store and stake tokens using their own in-game wallet developed by GXBC, which is a decentralized wallet that simultaneously supports Ethereum Mainnet.

In addition, GXBC is launching NFT project on Ethereum blockchain. GXBC and NFT items will be available for crypto communities as well as GXBC’s users who play its games. Users can enjoy GXBC games and use GXBC tokens in any way they wish to spend. But ‘game’ is only a tip of the iceberg it built. GXBC’s new digital contents including VR will come to life very soon. In the world of GXBC blockchain, those who play its games will be able to enjoy the full culture of GXBC, which provides rewards, ideas, and even new life in its own Metaverse.

About GXBC Token

GXBC is the native token of Galaxy Block Coin ecosystem, it can be utilized in various ways, which include buying or selling items, buying exclusive characters, purchasing character goods such as figures at its local shops. Users can always trade GXBC at some of the most trusted crypto exchange.

Based on ERC-20, GXBC has a total supply of 25 billion (i.e. 25,000,000,000) tokens, of which 40% is provided for the foundation, 25% is provided for gaming platform, 20% is provided for token sales, 10% is allocated to the team and partners, and the rest 5% will be used for marketing.

GXBC has been listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on June 22, 2022, investors who are interested in Galaxy Block Coin investment can easily buy and sell GXBC token on LBank Exchange right now.

