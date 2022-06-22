Flexiv’s Rizon 10 Robot Named Best of the Best in the 2022 Red Dot Awards

The Rizon 10 earned the best of the best distinction at this year’s Red Dot Awards for its ground-breaking design and precise balance between form and function





SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flexiv, the world’s leading general-purpose robotics company, has been granted the “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for the Rizon 10 adaptive robot.

Competing against roughly 20,000 other submissions in one of the world’s largest design competitions, the Rizon 10 won the highest honor possible due to its aesthetic appeal, functionality, innovativeness and outstanding design.

The Rizon 10 is one of Flexiv’s latest robotic products, featuring industrial-grade force control, computer vision and AI technology. Capable of lifting a 10Kg payload and extending 1015mm, the Rizon 10 is supremely adaptable and intrinsically safe thanks to precise feedback sensors.

During an evaluation period lasting several days, the Red Dot Jury assessed the Rizon 10 on its level of innovation, functionality and longevity.

The jury found that: “The Rizon 10 impresses with a discreet design language and almost seems to offer its services in a friendly and approachable manner. With the perfectly finished aluminum alloy surface, it breaks with the often predominantly industrial look of other robots. Based on the physiognomy of the human arm, the organic design of this robot is in harmony with its highly developed functionality and the far-reaching capabilities achieved thanks to artificial intelligence.”

The lead designer of the Rizon 10, Flexiv’s Director of Product Xuesen Li, said: “Every designer dreams of being recognized with a Red Dot award, and my team and I are immensely proud to be on the list of Best of the Best this year. We spent considerable amount of time developing the product and have gone through countless design iterations to achieve a balance between functionality and aesthetics. With a pleasant appearance, Rizon blends well into people’s everyday living environment.”

The Rizon 10 will be displayed at the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen from June 2022 to May 2023. For more information about Flexiv’s “Best of the Best” award, please visit: https://www.red-dot.org/project/rizon-10-55572.

About Red Dot

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the world’s largest design competitions. As a result, the Red Dot Label has become one of the most sought-after marks of quality for good design.

In 2022, designers, design offices and manufacturers from around 60 countries entered products in the Red Dot Award in the Product Design discipline, following the motto “In search of good design and innovation”.

For more information, please visit: https://www.red-dot.org/.

About Flexiv

Flexiv is a world-leading general-purpose robotics company focused on developing and manufacturing adaptive robots, integrating industrial-grade force control, computer vision and AI technologies. The company provides innovative turnkey solutions and services based on Flexiv robotic systems to customers in various industries.

For more information, please visit: https://www.flexiv.com/.

