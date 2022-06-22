The Villages Health Partners with KAID Health to Optimize Clinical Efficiency and Care Quality

Healthcare system leverages the Whole Chart Analysis platform to identify necessary patient interventions for improved Medicare Advantage performance

BOSTON & THE VILLAGES, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KAID Health, an AI-powered health care data analysis and provider engagement platform to optimize care quality and reimbursement, today announced its long-standing partnership with The Villages Health (TVH). TVH is a healthcare system specifically designed for active senior lifestyles that define The Villages® Community in central Florida. Through KAID Health’s natural language processing-centric Whole Chart Analysis platform, TVH providers can identify high-value and tactical care and coding interventions for its Medicare Advantage patients. To date, KAID Health has enhanced Medicare Advantage reimbursement for TVH by driving more accurate documentation and HCC code capture. More importantly, the solution helps ensure each patient is getting the appropriate care, and all their health needs are being addressed.

“KAID Health’s Whole Chart Analysis platform has enabled The Villages Health providers to better engage with Medicare Advantage patients to improve overall care,” said Jeffrey Lowenkron, M.D., MPP, chief medical officer, The Villages Health. “The platform’s actionable insights help us identify what care and coding gaps need to be addressed, while streamlining quality metric reporting. The solution not only keeps our patient population healthy, but also enhances Medicare Advantage reimbursement.”

Tactically, KAID Health quickly and easily gives TVH’s primary care, specialty, and hospital-based physicians the patient-level information they need. It does so without adding work to the front-line clinical staff. Using the structured and unstructured electronic medical record (EMR) data, KAID Health ensures each patient’s health record is accurate and complete, care gaps are addressed, and quality standards are enforced.

With over 130,000 residents, The Villages® Community, Florida, is by far the largest 55-and-older community in the U.S. TVH was founded to provide world-class care to the senior community. While the system does that today, its goal is even higher—to make The Villages® and surrounding community, America’s Healthiest Hometown®. To accomplish this, TVH combines informed, coordinated, evidence-based care, with well-known customer service.

“KAID Health is proud to partner with The Villages Health to proactively improve the health of their patients while saving clinicians time, reducing waste, and securing Medicare Advantage reimbursement,” explained Kevin Agatstein, CEO of KAID Health. “Our Whole Chart Analysis platform makes clinicians more efficient by extracting all relevant data from EMRs. The insights can then be pushed to the provider to ensure the identified care and documentation suggestions are acted on. This helps the healthcare system achieve their clinical, financial, or operational objectives.”

About The Villages Health

The Villages Health (TVH) is a patient-centered, community-based health care model with seven primary care centers and two specialty care centers, including The Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood. Primary care clinicians and specialists work together toward a common goal to empower residents of The Villages and surrounding communities to live out their dreams by keeping them healthy and healing them quickly. In doing so, TVH is creating America’s Healthiest Hometown®.

TVH’s team of over 140 clinicians, including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other qualified medical professionals offer comprehensive, coordinated primary care services and 13 specialty care services to more than 60,000 people.

To learn more, visit www.thevillageshealth.com.

About KAID Health

KAID Health makes care delivery more efficient, effective, and profitable for providers and their payers and Accountable Care Organization partners. Its Whole Chart Analysis platform extracts all relevant data from electronic medical records, including structured data and text, using artificial intelligence and natural language processing. The solution identifies the patient care interventions needed for providers to achieve their clinical, financial, or operational objectives. In parallel, KAID Health extends to payers a comprehensive view of members’ health by combining claims and EMR data. Today, KAID Health’s technology is used by leading providers, health systems, academic medical centers, and payers to automate a variety of workflows, including coding accuracy, quality measurement, prior authorization support, and pre-operative assessment. The company was founded by a veteran team of healthcare information technology and population health innovators. It is based in Boston, MA. To learn more, visit www.kaidhealth.com.

Contacts

Press

Kay Blazar



SVM PR



[email protected]

1-401-490-9700