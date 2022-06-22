CRN Recognizes N-iX on 2022 Solution Provider 500 List

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–N-iX, a leading global software development service company, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named it to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list. With this list, CRN acknowledges the top 500 solution providers each year, ranking the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue.

This award serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel’s most successful companies. With a combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year’s list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today’s IT industry and the technology suppliers they partner with.

“We are honored to be included in CRN’s distinguished list of top solution providers after being featured in CRN Fast Growth 150 for two consecutive years,” said Nazariy Zhovtanetskyy, N-iX Chief Strategy Officer. “We have significantly expanded and strengthened our engineering expertise in recent years. So CRN’s Solution Provider 500 award is an important recognition of our continued effort to advance our technology consulting services and deliver transformative digital solutions to our partners ”.

For years, N-iX has provided custom software development to Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders across the globe. The company’s Technology Office consolidates best modern technology and business practices to help its clients facing complex digital acceleration challenges. Also, N-iX Solution Group leverages Product Discovery Phase, PoC, MVP, tech assessment and other best practices to deliver dozens of custom solutions to its partners across the globe every year.

“The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today’s top-performing IT solution providers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.

About N-iX

N-iX is a global software development service company that helps businesses across the globe expand their engineering capabilities and develop successful software products. With more than 1,800 employees, N-iX offers expert solutions in cloud computing, data analytics, machine learning, business intelligence, embedded software, IoT, and other tech domains covering a wide variety of sectors, including finance, manufacturing, telecom, supply chain, to name a few.

