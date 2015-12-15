Forescout Continues EMEA Expansion with New London HQ and Appoints GM Matt Poulton

New experienced GM brought in to drive regional growth

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forescout Technologies, the leader in automated cybersecurity, today announced the expansion of its EMEA team with the appointment of Matt Poulton, GM and VP of EMEA and wider regional investment with the creation of two new support centres. These positive changes reflect the continued demand for Forescout from Western Europe’s largest and most trusted organizations as they look to automate cybersecurity across their digital terrains.

“The digital terrain of every organisation is changing rapidly. There are more digital assets, greater threats, and fewer skills available than ever” said Matt Poulton, GM and VP of EMEA, Forescout. “Forescout is the cybersecurity expert able to deal with this dynamic situation, which is driven by large-scale digital transformation in all types of organisations. This has driven our outstanding growth in the past year and the expansion of our technical and customer support services in region will continue this momentum.”

Building on its award-winning technical customer support, Forescout is creating a European Operations Centre in Cork, Ireland. Leading this new centre will be Norma O’Callaghan, previously VP of European Finance and Operations of Trend Micro, who has been brought in as VP of International Revenue Operations.

With a 40% increase in EMEA-based employees since the start of 2022, Forescout has also invested in a new central London EMEA HQ. This location includes a customer briefing centre and houses a complete team dedicated to driving European customer projects. Working closely with Eindhoven-based Vedere Labs, Forescout’s award winning research team, Europe will be a primary focus of data and analysis at the cutting edge of data-driven security.

Forescout has also bolstered its relationship with global cybersecurity specialist, Exclusive Networks, which now becomes Forescout’s primary distribution partner in Western Europe. Forescout and Exclusive Networks will be working in lock step to ensure customer success across the region.

“Automated cybersecurity is fast becoming a strategic imperative for security teams as they struggle in the face of rising cyber-attacks and an acute lack of cyber-skills. Quite simply, they are overwhelmed and under resourced!” stated Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, SVP Global Business Development & Ecosystems at Exclusive Networks. “This new agreement further strengthens our existing partnership, and we look forward to even greater success together as we help channel partners take advantage of this growing market opportunity to create immediate and sustained customer value leveraging Forescout’s unique and highly relevant solutions.”

