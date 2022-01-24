Forescout Wins Five Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forescout, the leader in automated cybersecurity, is proud to announce it has won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine:





Hot Company Industrial Cybersecurity

Publisher’s Choice Internet of Things (IoT) Security

Most Comprehensive Zero Trust

Publisher’s Choice Cybersecurity Research

Publisher’s Choice Healthcare IoT Security

“We’re thrilled to receive five awards in this year’s 10th annual Global Infosec Awards at RSA 2022,” said Wael Mohamed, CEO, Forescout. “These awards across multiple categories are a testament to the work we are doing at Forescout to provide the industry with the visibility and automation they need to improve security practices and protect against disruption to their business operations.”

“Forescout embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Forescout

Forescout Technologies, Inc. delivers automated cybersecurity across the digital terrain, maintaining continuous alignment of customers’ security frameworks with their digital realities, including all asset types – IT, OT, IoT, IoMT. The Forescout Continuum Platform provides complete asset visibility, continuous compliance, network segmentation and a strong foundation for Zero Trust. For more than 20 years, Fortune 100 organizations and government agencies have trusted Forescout to provide automated cybersecurity at scale. Forescout arms customers with data-powered intelligence to accurately detect risks and quickly remediate cyberthreats without disruption of critical business assets.

Managing cyber risk, together.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Contacts

Forescout Media Inquiries:

Contact: Emily Alfano, PR Manager



Email: [email protected]

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive



Email: [email protected]

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468



International: 1-646-586-9545



Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com