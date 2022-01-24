Horizon3.ai Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2022

Horizon3.ai’s NodeZero Wins Best Penetration Test Solutions Award in 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Horizon3.ai is proud to announce its NodeZero Autonomous Penetration Testing has won the Best Penetration Test Solution Award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.

NodeZero is an autonomous penetration testing platform that continuously assesses an enterprise’s attack surface, identifying ways an attacker could chain together harvested credentials, misconfigurations, dangerous product defaults, and exploitable vulnerabilities to compromise systems and data. NodeZero provides a true understanding of an organization’s cyber risk profile across its entire environment through both internal and external penetration testing, helping organizations focus on fixing problems that could otherwise be exploited, saving time and resources that would typically be spent chasing false positives.

For example, NodeZero was able to successfully hack a bank in 7 minutes and 19 seconds. No humans were involved, no custom software was developed, and there was no “cheating.” In minutes, NodeZero was able to map the environment (called reconnaissance), successfully capture user IDs & passwords, and chain together software misconfigurations and vulnerabilities to become a Domain Administrator, which means NodeZero had the keys to the kingdom and showed how a threat actor could have destroyed data, locked out users, and shut down critical business systems. Shockingly, this bank had the latest cybersecurity tools available, yet no security alert was triggered because these tools from many vendors were not designed to work together. Such tools are easy to misconfigure and can be hard to learn to use properly.

“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 10th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Snehal Antani, CEO and Co-Founder, Horizon3.ai.

“Horizon3.ai embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Horizon3.ai’s team are very pleased to join the coveted group of Global Infosec Award winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Please join us virtually at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2022, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online at our website, our blog and our social media channels.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About Horizon3.ai

The mission of Horizon3.ai is to help organizations find and fix attack vectors before attackers can exploit them. NodeZero, an autonomous penetration testing solution, is a true self-service SaaS offering that is safe to run in production and requires no persistent or credentialed agents. NodeZero can help organizations identify ineffective security controls, and ensure limited resources are spent fixing problems that can actually be exploited. Founded in 2019 by industry, US Special Operations, and US National Security Veterans, Horizon3.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and made in the USA.

