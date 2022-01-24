Graylog Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2022

Graylog Wins Most Innovative Central Log Management in 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Graylog–Graylog, a global provider of next-generation log management and SIEM solutions, today announced it has won the Most Innovative Central Log Management Award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.

“We are honored to receive this sought-after cybersecurity award from Cyber Defense Magazine for a second year in a row,” said Lennart Koopmann, founder and CTO of Graylog. “We are pleased that the Graylog platform is held in such high regard. In today’s environment, companies need to effectively mitigate data breach risks and manage complex infrastructures, and our solution makes it faster, more affordable, and more effective for security teams to do just that.”

Graylog offers a powerful, easy-to-use, log management and analysis solution designed to provide increased visibility into activity occurring within business-critical infrastructure, systems, and applications. Graylog seamlessly collects, enhances, stores, and analyzes log data, which is fundamental to any IT operations or security program and placing them in a single location greatly simplifies their use.

“Graylog embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We're thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners

To share Graylog’s #RSAC RSA Conference 2022 experiences virtually follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. To learn more about Graylog’s award-winning platform and solutions Graylog Operations and Graylog Security, visit www.graylog.org.

ABOUT GRAYLOG

Graylog is a leader in log management and Security Information Event Management (SIEM), making the world and its data more efficient and secure. Built by practitioners with the practitioner in mind, Graylog unlocks answers from data for thousands of IT and security professionals who solve security, compliance, operational, and DevOps issues every day. Deployed in more than 50,000 installations worldwide, Graylog is an award-winning platform built for speed and scale in capturing, storing, and enabling real-time analysis of terabytes of machine data. Graylog eliminates the noise and delivers an exceptional user experience by making data analysis, threat hunting, detection, and incident investigation fast and efficient using a more cost-effective and flexible architecture. For more information, visit https://graylog.org.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

