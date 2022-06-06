STRMNFT: StreamCoin’s Digital Assets Marketplace Released With a Dedicated Token Standard To Mint Videos

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 6, 2022) – StreamCoin, a blockchain company with a group of Streaming and NFT-focused services, announced the launch of its highly-anticipated STRMNFT marketplace, a space for creators and everyday users to experience video NFTs in a new, fashioned way.

After capping off its ICO and listing its token on 100+ exchanges, StreamCoin closed the last month (May 31, 2022) by opening STRMNFT for registration following its roadmap. Users now can create an account and start minting their first NFTs on the platform.

Through STRMNFT, StreamCoin aims to attract new users by offering an easy-to-use interface so that anyone can experience NFTs hassle-free.

Michael Ein Chaybeh, the CEO of StreamCoin, stated:

“As per our approach towards developing an ecosystem from user to tech, we designed STRMNFT to be an easy-to-use marketplace and an open space for all types of users. With our platforms and services, we aim to draw the line between the crypto enthusiasts and the modern Web 2.0 users who have not experienced blockchain or crypto before.”

Along with developing the marketplace, the company has also finalized the first version of Stream Chain, its native blockchain capable of processing 300,000 transactions per second. Moreover, STRMNFT uses StreamCoin’s dedicated token standard for minting NFTs – NSTA_602 (NFT Standard Token Agreement_602).

Stream Chain relies on a different consensus for securing the network and processing transactions with this speed. Named Dual Delegated Proof of Stake (DDPoS), this consensus works by utilizing 21 Master Nodes. Seventeen of these Master Nodes operate as Block Producers (Block time: three seconds), while the other four work as Nodes Validators and get randomly selected for each round, which needs 63 seconds to be completed.

As DDPoS is an evolved version of the Proof of Stake consensus, it can be more power-efficient and environment-friendly compared to the traditional Proof of Work blockchains.

However, while the DDPoS secures the transactions on the blockchain, StreamCoin has also developed Proof of Deed (PoD), a unique methodology for creating and verifying the NFT ownership on STRMNFT.

Using PoD, the NFT gets created by uploading the file to STRMNFT and minting the NFT certificate to be recorded on the blockchain. Therefore, users don’t move the whole video when trading the NFT.

On this subject, Michael also added:

“As we observe how the planet is being consumed every day by operating high-capacity servers, power-consuming blockchain networks, and other high carbon-emission platforms, we came up with a new, responsible, eco-friendly solution that doesn’t compromise the speed and efficiency, and at the same time, contributes to a better future for our planet.”

Besides this, STRMNFT offers similar functionality to some traditional video platforms. Users can follow their favorite creators, get followed, create playlists, and have their NFT collection that can be publicly or privately available.

TNC Group, one of StreamCoin’s top partners and investors, was the first to join STRMNFT by releasing an exclusive NFT collection. This collection will be available with discounts only for people who have invested in the StreamCoin ICO or staked through the company’s staking portal.

StreamCoin encourages everyone to register and mint their first NFT on the STRMNFT marketplace, as the minting will be for free until July 2022.

For more information about StreamCoin, you can follow its official social media and community channels: https://stream-coin.com/community/.

