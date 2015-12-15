Fresno, CA Real Estate Multimedia Marketing Campaigns Launched By EnFuegoMedia

Fresno, California-based SEO marketing agency EnFuegoMedia (408-617-8243) has launched a new content marketing solution, designed to help residential real estate companies attract new clients.

Fresno, California–(Newsfile Corp. – June 20, 2022) – The new services cover various content types, including articles, blog posts, podcasts, infographics, slideshows, and videos. Content is produced by a team of talented writers, in combination with innovative AI technology, and is targeted towards specific areas and sectors to ensure maximum results.

More details can be found at: https://www.leadgenerationseoservices.com

EnFuegoMedia

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/128133_3487d17454c9a8e5_001full.jpg

Publishing content across high-authority websites, the new content marketing campaigns from EnFuegoMedia will increase online presence, build brand awareness, and improve SEO outcomes. This will help smaller agencies that often find it difficult to compete in the online space.

The new services are designed to connect real estate businesses with the increasingly growing online audiences. According to consulting firm Kepios, there were 307.2 million internet users in the US in January 2022, representing a 92% penetration rate. It added that between 2021 and 2022, the number of users grew by 8.4 million, suggesting the possibility that actual numbers could be higher.

EnFuegoMedia said that, because of this unrestrained growth, businesses in the real estate industry can no longer afford to ignore their online presence.

The company’s marketing services are designed to take full advantage of widespread internet adoption, as evidenced by their ability to tap into the platforms frequented by most prospective clients.

EnFuegoMedia’s solution comes in two tiers, with the standard service offering custom content creation and subsequent publication to over 400 prominent websites. A more premium service, known as a “marketing event”, is also available for customers who want to further increase the number of targeted platforms.

About EnFuegoMedia

Combining media contacts with extensive knowledge of SEO methods, EnFuegoMedia was established to help smaller local businesses to leverage the latest digital marketing techniques. In addition to content marketing, the firm offers a range of website audits and other search engine optimization strategies. Real Estate companies are invited to discuss their own marketing requirements with a consultant.

A company representative recently stated: “Not only do we provide a detailed SEO site audit and recommendations, but when we’re able to implement a full strategy, our clients’ traffic goes through the roof for every keyword we want to rank for. That’s because we develop strategies that earn revenue from search, and these strategies keep giving back to our clients.”

Interested parties can learn more by visiting: https://enfuegomedia.clientcabin.com

Contact Info:

Name: Joey Myers

Email: [email protected]

Organization: EnFuegoMedia

Address: 8930 North 6th Street, Fresno, CA 93720, United States

Phone: +1-408-617-8243

Website: https://www.leadgenerationseoservices.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128133