Gartner Announces Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2022

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GartnerDA–Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT):

What: Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2022

When: August 22–24, 2022

Where: Orlando, Florida

Details: Enterprises are heading not toward a “new normal” but rather a “no normal” — an environment of uncertainty and ambiguity that requires continuous flexibility, innovation, and investment or reinvestment in data and analytics strategy. Data and analytics are now vital to business strategy, adding significant value to digital transformation initiatives. The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2022 will address the most significant challenges that data analytics leaders face as they build the innovative and adaptable organizations of the future.

Audience and Topics: The conference is expected to feature 50+ Gartner experts and 80+ research-driven sessions. The audience will consist of chief data officers, chief analytic officers, chief data scientists, business intelligence and analytics managers, artificial intelligence (AI) managers, data and analytics governance managers and more.

The full conference agenda features eight comprehensive tracks and three Spotlight Tracks that take a deep dive into a broad range of topics including leadership skills, analytics, data science and machine learning, AI, data management and more.

Keynote Speakers

Gartner Opening Keynote: “Unleash Innovation, Transform Uncertainty,” with Gartner vice president analyst Gareth Herschel and Gartner distinguished vice president analyst Debra Logan

Guest Keynote: “What’s Next in Data and Analytics?” with David Cox, IBM Director, MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab

Gartner Keynote: “Gartner Global Scenarios — How Every D&A Leader Must Sense and Respond to Societal Change,” with Gartner distinguished vice president analyst Frank Buytendijk

with Gartner distinguished vice president analyst Frank Buytendijk Guest Keynote: “Unleash Innovation” with Lisa Bodell, Founder & CEO, FutureThink

Exhibit Showcase: The Exhibit Showcase onsite at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit will bring together more than 115 leading technology and service providers highlighting the latest data and analytics tools. A listing of current exhibitors is available on the Exhibitor Directory.

Venue and Travel Details: Visit the Summit’s website for complete venue and travel details.

Registration: Full-time journalists from editorial publications are eligible for a press pass. Please contact Meghan Rimol for additional details and registration requests: [email protected].

Social Media: Join the discussion on social media using #GartnerDA.

About Gartner for Information Technology Executives



Gartner for Information Technology Executives provides actionable, objective insight to CIOs and IT leaders to help them drive their organizations through digital transformation and lead business growth. Additional information is available at www.gartner.com/en/information-technology.

Follow news and updates from Gartner for IT Executives on Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit the IT Newsroom for more information and insights.

About Gartner



Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Our expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.

Contacts

Meghan Rimol



Gartner



+ 1 571 303 4009



[email protected]