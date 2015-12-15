Globality Honored as a Leading Procurement Technology Provider at 2022 World Procurement Awards

Globality’s innovative digital procurement solution wins procurement industry “Oscars”

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Globality, the technology company behind the leading AI-powered platform for sourcing services, won the “Procurement Technology Provider” category “Highly Commended” award at the 2022 World Procurement Awards – the industry’s most prestigious awards ceremony.

The 2022 winners were announced during a black tie ceremony hosted by broadcaster and Sunday Times bestselling author, Claudia Winkleman, at the InterContinental London, The O2. The ceremony was the finale of the two-day World Procurement Congress and brought together more than 1,000 procurement professionals for an evening of celebration and recognition.

The World Procurement Awards recognize the top individuals, teams, solutions, and organizations in procurement. Judges on the 2022 panel included senior representatives from Starbucks, Accenture, Heineken, Bank of America and many more global procurement leaders. Procurement Leaders recognized Globality for its cutting-edge AI-powered Platform and Marketplace, which enables fair, transparent and competitive self-service sourcing for all services spend.

“The judges were impressed by Globality’s very agile, AI-powered Platform and thought recognition was deserved for its intuitive customer interface, its ERP integration ability and the breadth, detail and speed of the Platform,” said Procurement Leaders.

Transformational innovation in how companies do strategic sourcing today is a critical component of the acceleration to digital solutions for all global enterprises. As companies face rising costs from both inflation and supply chain disruptions, they are actively seeking ways to reduce costs, gain efficiencies, and improve their bottom line. Globality delivers all that with a cutting-edge digital solution that automates the demand creation, supplier identification, proposal evaluation and statement of work (SOW) creation process with a self-service, consumer-like interface.

“This World Procurement Award is another milestone achievement, marking our continuing commitment to use innovative technology to help our global enterprise customers transform their buying models and gain competitive advantage,” said Globality Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Joel Hyatt. “Our AI-powered Platform and Marketplace delivers immediate cost savings of 10-20% across the board for all services, while enabling procurement leaders to better support their teams and to build resilience and agility into their supplier networks.”

“I am particularly pleased to see our customers also win awards for their procurement leadership,” Hyatt added.

Globality is a Silicon Valley-headquartered tech company co-founded by Joel Hyatt and Lior Delgo to connect global companies with the best suppliers at the right price for any sourcing need across every service category. Through its AI-powered Platform and Marketplace, Globality is bringing digital transformation to the sourcing industry. Globality’s AI digital solution replaces the archaic analog Request for Proposal, efficiently and effectively scoping needs, managing demand, matching companies with outstanding suppliers that meet their specific service needs, and cutting the sourcing process from months to hours, while delivering savings of 10-20%.

