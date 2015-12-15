Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation Expert to Speak at Society for Corporate Governance Conference

Dan Lias will review Delaware law requirements and outline the role of corporate secretaries in books and records demands

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#wolterskluwer—Dan Lias, a Transactional Business Consultant with Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation, will present during this year’s Society for Corporate Governance National Conference with a panel – Books and Records Demands: Corp Secretary’s Primer – to be held in Breakout 1 at the Hilton Chicago on Wednesday, June 22 at 3:20 PM CT.

Organizations navigating an increasingly complex regulatory landscape can also visit booth 12 to consult with a CT Corporation expert or learn more about the company’s award-winning business compliance solutions.

Lias’ presentation will review Delaware law requirements, outline the role of corporate secretaries in shareholder derivative suits and records demands, and offer steps that businesses can take to protect themselves against potential compliance infractions. Possessing years of experience working on entity management and Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) related matters, Lias provides CT Corporation clients guidance on emerging trends involving due diligence, searches and filings.

Founded in 1946, the Society for Corporate Governance, Inc., is a U.S.-based non-profit organization comprised principally of corporate secretaries and business executives in governance, ethics and compliance functions at public, private and not-for-profit organizations. It has more than 700 governance professional members. Compliance professionals interested in learning how CT Corporation’s hCue entity management system or expanded business license services are streamlining clients’ compliance processes can visit booth 12 at the Chicago Hilton from June 21- 24.

For nearly 130 years, Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation has been the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal entity compliance. It is part of Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division and has a global reach into over 150 countries. More than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, 95 percent of AmLaw 100 law firms, and 350,000 small businesses trust CT Corporation to handle their compliance needs. The other legal services business of Wolters Kluwer GRC is Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions – a global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

