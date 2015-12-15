General (Retired) John E. Hyten Joins C3 AI Advisory Board

Appointment of the former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation’s second highest-ranking military officer, underscores C3 AI’s commitment and leadership to all our customers, particularly in the Federal and Defense sectors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software company, today announced the addition of U.S. Air Force retired General John E. Hyten to its advisory board. General Hyten recently retired after serving as the 11th Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 2019 to 2021.

As the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Hyten was the nation’s second highest-ranking military officer. An engineering graduate from Harvard University in 1981, he spent the bulk of his military career in space operations and engineering. Among his numerous commands, he led the United States Strategic Command from 2016 to 2019 and Air Force Space Command from 2014 to 2016. He has received numerous awards and recognitions including: Defense Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, Defense Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, and Commendation Medals from both Air Force and the Army.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of General Hyten to the C3 AI advisory board,” said Thomas M. Siebel, Chairman and CEO of C3 AI. “General Hyten has served in the nation’s most important leadership roles throughout his impressive career, both in the United States Air Force and Department of Defense, and brings invaluable expertise and perspective to all of C3 AI, especially our federal, defense and intelligence customers.”

“C3 AI is forging the way. They continue to lead the adoption and deployment of mission-critical AI across our nation, and in particular in the United States defense and intelligence sectors,” said General Hyten. “I am proud to join the C3 AI team at such a critical time in our nation’s history. The incorporation of new and advanced technology is essential for our national and economic security. I look forward to helping all our customers while focusing particularly on assisting our defense industry in leveraging the impressive capabilities of C3 AI’s Enterprise AI.”

General Hyten joins an impressive C3 AI advisory board that is committed to advancing the nation’s leadership in the rapid deployment of Enterprise AI to advance readiness, intelligence and cybersecurity capabilities across the nation’s defense and intelligence organizations. C3 AI advisory board members include: Lieutenant General Ed Cardon, former commander U.S. Army Cyber Command; Vice Admiral Dennis V. McGinn, former Assistant Secretary of the Navy; and Lieutenant General H. R. McMaster, U.S. Army.

About C3 AI

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally.

