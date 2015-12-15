Credit Karma Money Brings Cash Back Rewards to the Masses With Latest Launch

New feature gives members more ways to earn cash back when they spend at everyday brands like adidas and Shake Shack

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Credit Karma Money™, a single destination within Credit Karma for spending1 and saving2, today announced the launch of cash back rewards, giving its more than 110 million members in the U.S. the chance to earn cash back when they spend money at certain merchants using their Credit Karma Visa® debit card.3 This experience, powered by Cardlytics’ cash back platform, gives Credit Karma members access to Cardlytics’ network of thousands of merchants, including major brands like adidas and Shake Shack, as well as local small businesses across the U.S. This launch serves as Credit Karma Money’s latest move towards making financial services more inclusive, giving members the opportunity to earn cash back when they spend.





At launch, Credit Karma members who already have a Credit Karma Money Spend account will automatically be enrolled into the cash back program–there is no need to sign up. From there, members can effortlessly begin earning cash back when shopping with merchants within Cardlytics’ network of partner brands. Unlike other rewards programs, cash back with Credit Karma Money Spend offers real money, not points, and there are no payout minimums required. Any cash earned by members, no matter how small the amount, will be credited back to their Credit Karma Money Spend account and can be used as soon as it’s available.

“Cash back benefits and other such rewards have historically been reserved for credit cards. Specifically, those that are most often only obtained by consumers with prime credit,” said Poulomi Damany, SVP/GM of Credit Karma Money and Tax. “That didn’t seem fair to us. That’s why we sought to deliver cash back rewards to our members for spending with retailers they already know and love. The best part? They’re able to earn cash back for spending money they already have, resulting in more money in Americans’ pockets.”

Members can earn cash back through automatic offers, which are earned when a member uses their Credit Karma Visa® debit card4 to make a purchase at any merchant within Cardlytics’ network. Purchases can be made both in store and online, in most cases.

Cash back rewards is Credit Karma Money’s latest feature aimed at incentivizing consumers to spend within their means by giving them the chance to earn cash back for practicing good financial habits. This feature follows Credit Karma Money’s launch of Instant Karma5 , a feature that randomly reimburses members for purchases made using their Spend account.

“Checking accounts are one of the oldest financial products on the market and yet, they’ve largely remained unchanged. In fact, most traditional checking accounts today don’t do much more than safely hold people’s money while charging unnecessary fees. We wish to change that,” said Satyen Motiani, Product Manager for Credit Karma Money. “We’ve built Credit Karma Money to do more for our members and that starts with helping them develop better financial habits and giving them ways to make their money go further. Cash back rewards from Credit Karma Money is the latest example of that.”

Credit Karma is an independent third-party and is not a bank. The Credit Karma platform facilitates the opening and managing of Spend and Save accounts offered through our bank partner MVB Bank, Inc., Member FDIC.

About Credit Karma

Founded in 2007 by Ken Lin, Credit Karma, an Intuit company (Nasdaq: INTU), is a consumer technology company with more than 120 million members in the United States, U.K. and Canada, including almost half of all U.S. millennials. While best known for pioneering free credit scores, the company’s members turn to Credit Karma for everything related to their financial goals, including identity monitoring, applying for credit cards, shopping for loans (car, home and personal), auto insurance, savings accounts and now checking accounts through our bank partner, MVB Bank, Inc., Member FDIC — all for free. Learn more about how Credit Karma members are making financial progress on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Credit Karma Money™

Credit Karma Money is a checking and savings experience from Credit Karma, the personal finance platform more than 110 million Americans already trust. Credit Karma Money Save accounts are free, interest bearing savings accounts with no fees, no minimum to open and no catches. Credit Karma Money Spend accounts are checking accounts free of hidden fees with features like up to two-day early access to paychecks6 and Instant Karma, which incentivizes good spending behavior by giving members a chance to win back their money when they spend cash they already have in their accounts. To open an account, visit CreditKarma.com/checking.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, Detroit, and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

1Banking services provided by MVB Bank, Inc., Member FDIC. Maximum balance and transfer limits apply per account.

2Maximum 6 withdrawals per monthly savings statement cycle.

3Restrictions may apply. Purchases made with your Credit Karma Visa debit card only. Cash back amounts vary based on participating merchants and are subject to change. Cash back rewards may take up to 45 days to be deposited into your account.

4Credit Karma Visa® Debit Card issued by MVB Bank, Inc., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Visa terms and conditions apply.

5For Instant Karma: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sponsored by Credit Karma, LLC. Ends last day of month. Entrants must be at least age of majority & legal resident of 50 US or DC (except FL & NY residents are not eligible). Void where prohibited. To enter, use applicable debit card or enter by mail to Credit Karma, LLC, P.O. Box 937 Pineville, NC 28134-0030. Official Rules at https://www.creditkarma.com/lp/ik

6Early access to paycheck is compared to standard payroll electronic deposit and is dependent on and subject to payor submitting payroll information to the bank before release date. Payor may not submit paycheck early.

