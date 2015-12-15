AiDash Expands Senior Leadership Team with CFO and VP of Product Management to Support the Company During the Next Phase of Growth

Industry Veteran Rich Forcier joins as chief financial officer, while Niharika Bhatnagar is appointed to vice president of product management to further support scaling the company

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AiDash, a leading provider of satellite- and AI-powered operations, maintenance, and sustainability platforms, today announced new additions to its leadership team. Rich Forcier joins the team as chief financial officer (CFO) and Niharika Bhatnagar is appointed to vice president of product management. These new positions come on the heels of AiDash’s new product announcement, Disaster and Disruption Management System (DDMS), and will propel the company’s overall growth forward.

With over 25 years of financial management and executive leadership, Rich brings a strong track record of building and managing high-growth, global technology and SaaS business to AiDash. As CFO, he is responsible for the strategic and operational management of all aspects of finance, business operations, human capital and legal affairs. In this role, Forcier will apply his expertise in scaling SaaS businesses to lead AiDash’s next phase of growth.

Prior to AiDash, Forcier built and scaled high-growth technology and SaaS companies, including Litmus, a leading email optimization and collaboration solution for marketers; Kuebix, a provider of transportation management systems; and DataXu, a leader in AI for the media & advertising industries.

“With our products being used globally by customers of every size, AiDash has scaled rapidly in a short period of time,” said Abhishek Singh, Co-founder and CEO of AiDash. “Rich joins our team at a critical time as the company prepares to enter a new phase of hyper-growth into new markets and geographies, including the broader energy market, transportation, water and wastewater, and other core industries. Rich brings the perfect blend of skills and experience at high-growth SaaS businesses, and we’re excited to have him on board.”

Previously senior director of product management, Bhatnagar introduced the first of several new AiDash products, including the AiDash Intelligent Vegetation Management System and Disaster and Disruptions Management System. After much success in her role, Bhatnagar has been appointed to vice president of product management, where she will oversee product development for the next generation of AiDash’s products.

“Niharika Bhatnagar has been a critical part of our success here at AiDash,” Abhishek Singh continues. “Her innovative thinking and vision for the company will continue to set our strategic direction, advance our product development, and continue the growth of AiDash..”

About AiDash

AiDash is an AI-first vertical SaaS company on a mission to transform operations, maintenance, and sustainability in industries with geographically distributed assets by using satellites and AI at scale. With access to a continual, near real-time stream of critical data, utilities, energy, mining, and other core industries can make more informed decisions and build optimized long-term plans, all while reducing costs, improving reliability, and achieving sustainability goals. To learn more about how AiDash is helping core industries become more resilient, efficient, and sustainable, visit www.aidash.com.

