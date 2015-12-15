Algolia Welcomes Lorena Scott as New Chief People Officer

Veteran CPO Joins Algolia with a Strong Record of Driving Growth and Culture on a Global Scale

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Algolia, the leading API Platform for Search & Discovery, today announced the appointment of Lorena Scott as Chief People Officer (CPO) to support employees and enhance Algolia’s strong, inclusive culture as the company enters a new phase of growth, development, and innovation. With more than a decade of people management experience, Lorena has a proven track record of scaling people functions on a global scale.





“At Algolia we view our culture as a strategic advantage. Our People Team has done a remarkable job in maintaining and strengthening that culture in the face of many wholly new challenges, including the pandemic,” said Bernadette Nixon, Chief Executive Officer, Algolia. “The emotional intelligence, global experience, natural empathy, and passion that Lorena adds to our leadership team are invaluable as we build on this momentum and continue to invest deeply in our company culture. Lorena truly understands scaleup ‘life’, the grittiness of building and rebuilding, and the joy of creative problem-solving.”

Lorena started her career journey in Finance before becoming an entrepreneur and running her own start-up, and eventually the VP of Operations at 500px. During this time, she quickly discovered her career passion for people and supporting their career development. Lorena became the Global Head of People Operations at Ritual.co and, most recently, served as the Chief People Officer of Caseware where she grew people functions, accelerated hiring, and empowered teams across the globe.

“I’ve always believed that people are the secret to building great businesses that endure – a philosophy that Algolia clearly embraces as well,” said Lorena Scott. “As Algolia continues its rapid growth, I’m excited by the opportunity to reimagine how we can lead and grow our talent while empowering team members to reach their full potential. To achieve this, it is critical to have an environment where people of all backgrounds can learn, grow, and be celebrated for who they are.”

Algolia is currently seeking to fill 160 R&D roles and has numerous job openings in other departments, including Product, Marketing, Pricing, and more. Algolia is Great Place to Work certified, with 96% of employees reporting the company positively (40 points above the average for U.S.-based companies). To join this people centered and innovative company, visit https://www.algolia.com/careers/.

About Algolia

Algolia is an API-First Search and Discovery platform that empowers builders to compose experiences at Internet scale to predict what customers want with blazing fast search and the best application browse experience leading to more remarkable Discovery. More than 12,000 companies including Under Armour, Lacoste, Birchbox, Stripe, Slack, Medium, and Zendesk rely on Algolia to manage over 1.5 trillion search queries a year. Algolia is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, Atlanta, Austin, Paris, London, and Bucharest. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com.

