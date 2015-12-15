Kai Gains Industry-Leading Momentum in Adoption of AI-based Mental Health and Well-Being Care for Adolescents in 1H 2022

Kai Communities Grow on iMessage and Discord, Approaching 120,000 Active Users

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Wellbeing–Since launching in January this year Kai.ai, the market leader in AI-based technology for mental health and well-being care to adolescents, today announced it will reach the 120,000 active user mark later this month as Generation Z continues to turn to conversational AI technology to become happier, lead better lives, and be their best selves. The company has also more than doubled its employee headcount to support the growing market demand for its solution. Additionally, Kai’s CEO and Co-founder, Alex Frenkel, will be presenting at Collision 2022, one of the world’s biggest tech conferences, on June 23rd, 2022 on the “Power of Presence: Using AI to Fight Teen Anxiety”.

In the first half of 2022, Kai experienced significant adoption on iMessage, with 80% of Kai users actively engaging with the solution on that platform. Additionally, 35,000 Kai users on Discord use it daily. Overall, more than 20,000 users are messaging Kai every day. To put this number in context research has shown that 67% of mobile users abandon apps by the second month, while only 25% remain using their chosen apps by the third month. With only six months since its introduction to the adolescent market, Kai has built tremendous momentum as demonstrated by these industry-leading engagement metrics for a conversational AI solution.

On average, Kai receives more than half a million messages every week. As part of these, the wellness solution performs over 50,000 interventions for teenagers who feel sad or anxious. This is in addition to those who use the daily Kai exercises. Every morning, 15,000 users share their gratitude with Kai. These are primarily about family but also about feelings of happiness and friendship.

“Today’s news further solidifies the power of Kai’s AI-based approach to help today’s teens, many of whom face a strained mental health system. It is projected that by 2025, there will be a shortfall of more than 4.5 million behavioral health clinicians in the US. Already, one out of every three teenagers has an anxiety disorder, with 33 percent of high school students experiencing sadness or loneliness,” said Alex Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Kai. “Kai is a leading player in ushering in the next generation of mental health, or Mental Health 3.0. And we see the potential reach of this technology, not only in the US but the rest of the world.”

Kai was established to make scientifically proven tools, guidance, and content available to teenagers that increase their well-being using AI in a user-friendly, affordable, and always-available format. Kai combines therapeutic approaches and coaching psychologies to engage with every user conversationally and interactively. These engagements are uniquely tailored to meet their individual needs. Kai is available 24/7 and is backed by a team of human validation experts to ensure the AI delivers on users’ expectations.

Kai integrates with existing instant messaging tools like Apple iMessage, Discord, WhatsApp, Telegram, and Messenger. Almost 85 percent of 14-year-olds in the US have a mobile phone. Furthermore, adolescents aged 13 to 18 in the US engage with their mobile phones for more than three hours daily, making this a highly accessible tool for mental health intervention. Kai guides teenagers in cultivating a deeper self-understanding using powerful, sustainable self-care and wellness practices designed to become part of their lives.

More recently, two of its research papers have been accepted for publication by The Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR). The first study focuses on the well-being of adolescents while using an AI-powered acceptance commitment therapy tool, while the other tests the suitability of AI-driven intervention delivered directly through texting apps.

Stop by Kai’s talk at Collision 2022, you can find more information here.

About Kai

Kai is an AI-powered, personal guide and companion designed to help teenagers lead happier, more fulfilling lives by providing wellness tools, techniques, and exercises that help reduce stress, anxiety, depression, loneliness, and a range of other issues. Created by an expert team of psychologists, engineers and content creators, the relationship with Kai develops as users learn scientifically proven tools and techniques according to the Acceptance Commitment Therapy models (ACT) to become more mindful and identify one’s true values and life goals. Kai helps users become more self-aware and helps them learn how to overcome their current challenges to thrive and reach their full potential.

For more information, you can visit Kai.ai, or check us out on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

