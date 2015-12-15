Global Hyperscalers Markets, 2022-2026: Growing Emphasis on the Reduction of Capex and Opex Among Large-scale Organizations – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Hyperscalers Market 2022-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The hyperscalers market is poised to grow by $45.49 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 25.37% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by growing investments in data centers, growing internet traffic and increasing 5G adoption, and increasing adoption of cloud in SMEs. The hyperscalers market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the strategic initiatives of market players as one of the prime reasons driving the hyperscalers market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in data center traffic and growth in spending on data center technology and a growing emphasis on the reduction of Capex and Opex among large-scale organizations will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the hyperscalers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, the report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hyperscalers market vendors. Also, the hyperscalers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Solution – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Service – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hyper Scalers Pty Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kamatera Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Quanta Computer Inc.

Rackspace Technology Inc.

SAP SE

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Verizon Communications Inc.

VMware Inc.

Oracle Corp.

