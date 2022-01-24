Global Web Analytics Market to 2025 – Featuring Adobe, Applied Technologies Internet SAS, Google and Hootsuite Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Web Analytics – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for Web Analytics is projected to US$5.6 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% over the analysis period.

United States represents the largest regional market for Web Analytics, accounting for an estimated 32.9% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period.

The market has been benefiting significantly from the advent of advanced web analytics solutions with enhanced performance capabilities, made possible through the rapid pace of technology advancements witnessed in the space. The increase in data-driven online businesses, the increased adoption of multichannel marketing initiatives, and shift towards cloud-based platforms are spurring demand for web analytics solutions. The need to intensify marketing activities in a highly competitive environment is fueling demand for web analytics solutions.

Another notable trend in the market is the growing importance of mobile analytics solutions. With penetration of smartphones on the rise, the website traffic through various mobile devices is witnessing high growth. Consequently, companies are using mobile analytics solutions to analyze the mobile traffic, so as to strategize effectively to target these users. The market is also being influenced by the growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into web analytics that has the potential to offer more effective processed information from web portals. However, the strict government regulations and need to comply with data privacy rules are impeding market growth. Data privacy specifically is emerging as a key concern for the market.

Select Competitors (Total 546 Featured) –

Adobe, Inc.

Applied Technologies Internet SAS

Facebook, Inc.

Google LLC

Hootsuite, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy, Inc.

SAS Institute, Inc.

SimilarWeb Ltd.

Splunk, Inc.

Teradata Corporation

Webtrends, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Web Analytics: An Introduction

Categories of Web Analytics

Off-Site Web Analytics Technologies

On-Site Web Analytics

Deployment Models for Web Analytics

Evolving Digital Marketing Landscape Continues to Spur Demand for Web Analytics

Rapid Growth of Digital Advertising and Marketing Presents Opportunity for Web Analytics Market

Digital Advertising Spending in $ Billions for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Advertising Spending Share (in %) by Medium for 2019 and 2021

Imperative Need for Online Businesses to Improve Website Experience Spurs Demand for Web Analytics

Number of Websites (In Billion) for the Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Correlation Between Page Loading Time (In Seconds) & Bounce Rates (In %)

Average Size of Websites (In Mb) by Device Format and Optimal Size

Average Bounce Rates (In %) by Sector

Web Analytics – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 546 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Exponential Rise in Data Volumes from Business Processes and Need for Effective Use of Unorganized Data Enhances Significance of Web Analytics

Web Analytics Market Poised to Benefit from the Steady Transition towards Data-Driven Businesses

Rapid Growth of Retail E-Commerce Market Boosts Market Prospects

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillions for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023

Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019

Increasing Proliferation of Artificial Intelligence in Web Analytics

Global Big Data and Business Analytics Revenues in US$ Billion: 2015 to 2022

Percentage of Global Web Pages Served to Mobile: 2010-2022

Cloud Adoption of Web Analytics Gains Traction

Increasing Need for Predictive Analytics Sustains Demand for Web Analytics

Combination of Marketing Automation and Web Analytics Enhances Effectiveness of Digital Marketing Strategies

Potential Opportunities for Web Analytics Market Emerge from Multi-Channel Marketing

Spending on Multichannel Marketing Initiatives: % of Multichannel Budget Allocated by Channel

Challenges Confronting Implementation of Multichannel Marketing Campaigns (%)

With Social Media Platforms Growing in Prominence for Digital Marketers, Social Web Analytics Poised to Record High Growth

Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2019

Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation

Emergence of Mobile Devices as a Promising Digital Advertising Platform Augurs Well for Mobile Web Analytics Market

Increased Spending on Mobile Advertising Propels Mobile Web Analytics Market: Global Mobile Advertising Spending in $ Billions for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Increasing Proliferation of Mobile Devices Translates into High Demand Web Analytics: Smartphone and Tablet PCs Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Open Source Vendors Challenge Commercial Web Analytics Vendors

Quality of Data: A Critical Factor Determining the Effectiveness of Web Analytical Tools

Real-Time Analytics Come to the Fore

Privacy Issues: A Cause of Concern

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

