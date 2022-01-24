Bayer Appoints Two New Members to U.S. Country Leadership Team

Brian Branca Named Bayer U.S. Chief Financial Officer

Marina Hong named SVP, Head of Human Resources U.S.

WHIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bayer, one of the country’s leading life-sciences companies, today announced two changes to its U.S. Country Leadership Team.





Brian Branca has been appointed to the position of Bayer U.S. Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 1, 2022. Branca has been with Bayer since 2006 and most recently served as Bayer U.S. Vice President and Treasurer. He has held numerous financial leadership roles throughout his tenure with the company, including serving as CFO for the Climate Corporation and holding multiple finance functional leadership roles. Branca fills this open role following former U.S. CFO Kelly Gast, who assumed the position of Bayer Crop Science CFO earlier this year.

Marina Hong has been named Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. Human Resources (HR), effective June 6, 2022. Marina joined the company in 2021 as Vice President, Human Resources for Bayer Pharmaceuticals Americas, leading Human Resources for the Americas Pharmaceuticals organization. She brings more than 20 years of HR leadership experience, having served in roles that span almost every function within HR across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Both Branca and Hong will report to Patrick Lockwood-Taylor, President of Bayer U.S. and President, Consumer Health, North America. They also join the U.S. Country Leadership Team.

Lisa Massa, current Head of U.S. Human Resources, will retire in July 2022. Lockwood-Taylor recognized Massa for her contributions to Bayer.

“We wish Lisa all the best in her retirement and thank her for her successful leadership and contributions to support the growth of Bayer U.S. and our talented workforce,” said Lockwood-Taylor.

“Both of these appointments are critical as we accelerate our transformation as top-tier U.S. life-sciences company and further our ambition to create a world of Health for All, Hunger for None,” Lockwood-Taylor continued. “Brian and Marina have a depth and breadth of experience to drive excellence in their respective fields, and both will play key roles in leading the company’s performance in its most important market – the U.S. – and achieving the goals of our Growth Strategy.”

