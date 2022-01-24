Revv’s Document Automation Power Provides Competitive Edge to Box Sign Users

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#business–Leading document automation platform, Revv, announces its partnership with Box, the leader in cloud content management. Through this partnership, Box Sign customers gain the ability to integrate, automate and optimize CRM/ERP-driven document workflows.





Document workflow automation remains the prime challenge for enterprises and regulated industries. But not anymore for Box Sign users. This partnership expands the boundaries for Box customers to map out all the stages of their document workflows and automate them from start to finish.

Any and all business teams including sales, finance, procurement, HR and business operations across both regulated and non-regulated industries will experience effective document workflows with this partnership.

Users leveraging Revv enjoy up to 90% time saving and 10X productivity increase. Now the Box Sign users can also configure the ideal structure for their business processes from customer, partner, vendor, merchant or employee onboarding to billing, quoting, invoicing, sales contracts and agreements.

“The partnership of Revv and Box Sign will be a game-changer for Box customers. It equips Box Sign users to automate virtually every aspect of their business workflows, without writing a single line of code,” said Rishi Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder of Revv. “Our advanced document automation features weave the document workflows into a company’s existing business processes, reducing the turnaround time of process cycle completion. Revv is easy to use and supports geographically-dispersed and mobile teams to work together in real time.”

Streamlined business processes with connected apps: With Revv, the Box Sign users can seamlessly integrate their existing business platforms including CRM, ERP and HRMS, and let the data flow effortlessly, without any manual intervention. By automatically pushing data into Revv documents and writing back the key information to the business apps after signature, Revv keeps the business apps as a single source of truth.

Accelerated document creation and information gathering with custom web forms: Users can convert documents into forms by replacing recurring data in a document with fillable form fields. This way Box Sign customers can get a document ready from a form template within seconds. The form fields also come in handy when some key data is required to be provided by the recipients of the document before they sign.

Send documents in bulk for eSignatures: Now Box Sign users can send documents to thousands of people at once for electronic signatures. Revv makes the task extremely simple with data for each document fetched from a database or spreadsheet, documents created automatically, and then sent to each individual for signature.

Users who want to generate documents in bulk directly from their CRM or other business applications can sync data using Data Studio, Revv’s no-code data mapping tool, and achieve the same results.

Automated internal approvals on documents: The Box Sign users can leverage the power of intuitive approvals with Revv and ensure a flawless document approval process. Revv allows configuring the rules of document approvals, right from its triggering point to deciding the approval order it should follow in the chain. Approvals can be triggered for specific values and selections within the document. The approval process runs on automated notifications and business logic, ruling out any scope for errors, friction, confusion and follow-ups.

Trigger workflows in Box with document metadata: With Revv’s document metadata, Enterprise Box users can leverage their existing investments in Box Skills Kit and Box Relay. Box Sign users can choose to store the document metadata generated in Revv to their Box folders.

This metadata acts as the source to:

Kick-off additional workflows using Box Relay

Classify and organize documents using Box Skills

Enhance Box security and compliance usage

Take control of each step of the document workflow: Box Sign users can utilize the Pipelines feature to chart out all the actions for every stage of the document process. For example, notifying the HR team when an employment agreement is signed or sending a copy of the signed sales agreement to the sales head after the deal is signed.

“Box Sign and Revv together create a unified workspace for Box Sign users and grants them access to unlimited possibilities. It facilitates them to set up conditional routing, customize document workflows, cultivate data and integrate workflows with their business apps and databases,” said Sameer Goel, COO and co-founder of Revv.

About Box

Box is the leading Content Cloud that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

About Revv

Revv is a leading document workflow automation platform that enables professionals and companies of all sizes to run their business securely from anywhere, anytime and any device. Supported by Lightspeed and Matrix Partners, Revv boosts the business operations of more than 10,000 customers worldwide with no-code document workflows, cross-system integrations and legally vetted templates. Revv features include Data Studio, intuitive approvals, native APIs, Zapier integrations, real-time collaboration, analytics, cloud-based storage and audit trails.

For more information, go to www.revv.so or email us at [email protected].

Visit the Revv blog at www.revv.so/blog and follow Revv on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

