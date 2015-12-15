GoFundMe Announces Greg Mrva as Chief Financial Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoFundMe, the trusted leader in online fundraising, announced today that Greg Mrva is joining the company as Chief Financial Officer. Greg has over 25 years of experience building finance, strategy and operating teams at leading technology companies and leading investment banking teams advising global technology businesses. He will be responsible for leading GoFundMe’s finance, accounting, business operations and corporate development functions which includes Classy, a leading software platform for nonprofits. Greg will join the company’s executive team and will report to CEO Tim Cadogan. He will play an instrumental role in advancing the company’s vision of becoming the most helpful place on earth.





Most recently, Greg was the President of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities, where he led the organization’s successful business combination with Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY). Prior to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities, Greg was the CFO of StubHub where he sat on both the StubHub and eBay finance leadership teams and was responsible for financial planning, accounting, analysis, operations, management, and strategy. Greg has also held leadership positions at Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Yahoo!.

“The focus and experience Greg brings to our leadership team will be invaluable as we scale our business, expand into adjacent markets, and continue to build industry-leading tools to help people help each other,” said GoFundMe CEO, Tim Cadogan. “Greg’s mix of financial, strategic and operating expertise will be essential as we accelerate growth globally across both GoFundMe and Classy.”

“GoFundMe is a unique technology company as people rely on the power of its platform and global community during life’s most pressing moments and to provide support to each other during nearly every world event,” said Greg Mrva. “I’m thrilled to join a company that has become a household name for providing a trusted and efficient way for people to help each other and their communities as well as providing nonprofit organizations with mission critical software to unlock giving.”

Mrva joins GoFundMe during a period of sustained momentum. In May, the company announced that it completed the acquisition of Classy, the leading nonprofit fundraising software company. The acquisition creates a global leader in modern giving across B2C and B2B, unlocking new opportunities to service the nearly $500 billion U.S. philanthropic market and reach more people and organizations across the world.

About GoFundMe:

Since 2010, GoFundMe has become a trusted global leader in online fundraising, helping to raise and deliver more than $17 billion from over 200 million donations. Our vision is to become the most helpful place in the world. In 2022, GoFundMe acquired Classy, which has helped nonprofits mobilize and empower the world for good by helping them raise $4 billion on its platform since 2011. To learn more, visit us at GoFundMe.com and Classy.org.

