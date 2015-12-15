SnapLogic Named a Top Workplace by the San Francisco Chronicle

Employee feedback drives recognition of company as a best place to work for the fourth time

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bestplacetowork—SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, today announced that it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by the San Francisco Chronicle’s Bay Area Top Workplaces program. This is SnapLogic’s fourth time being recognized as a Top Workplace by the program.

As the leading provider of intelligent integration and enterprise automation solutions to organizations worldwide, SnapLogic is recognized as a driving force behind the digital transformation of today’s businesses. The company’s award-winning workplace culture has been built to be dynamic, collaborative, and rewarding, recognizing creative ideas that solve tough problems, prizing continuous learning and development, and thriving on teamwork built from trusted relationships.

“This recognition is a tremendous honor – and a testament to the type of company our employees have built and maintained over the years,” said Winnie Wong, Director of People at SnapLogic. “The company has experienced a great deal of momentum over the past year – from employee growth, product innovations, and our recent funding round. Put simply, we’re proud of what this company has become – and our brightest days are still ahead of us.”

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

For more information on opportunities at SnapLogic and to see current job openings, visit the company’s careers page.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company’s self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

