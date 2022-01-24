GrammaTech CodeSentry Named Editor’s Choice Winner for Software Supply Chain Security in Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2022

Product Recognized for Delivering Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) without Access to Source Code

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppSec—GrammaTech, a leading provider of application security testing products and software research services, today announced its CodeSentry software composition analysis product was recognized with the Editor’s Choice Award for software supply chain security by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) in the tenth annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2022.

Winners were selected by a panel of CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who conducted an independent review of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables.

“Software supply chain security has emerged as the achilles heel of the digital economy as evidenced by the endless string of high profile incidents in the past 18 months,” said Andrew Meyer, CMO of GrammaTech. “This Global InfoSec Award illustrates the importance and role of a software bill of materials (SBOM) in preventing software supply chain attacks, and the unique capabilities of CodeSentry to expose vulnerabilities in open source and third party components contained in virtually any application.”

To deliver unprecedented visibility into software supply chain security risks for third-party software consumers like enterprises and software vendors, CodeSentry performs binary software composition analysis (SCA) without access to source code. It generates a detailed SBOM to identify open source components, detect N-Day and Zero-Day vulnerabilities and deliver a comprehensive vulnerability report with remediation recommendations.

“GrammaTech embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About GrammaTech

GrammaTech is a leading global provider of application security testing (AST) solutions used by the world’s most security conscious organizations to detect, measure, analyze and resolve vulnerabilities for software they develop or use. The company is also a trusted cybersecurity and artificial intelligence research partner for the nation’s civil, defense, and intelligence agencies. GrammaTech has corporate headquarters in Bethesda MD, a Research and Development Center in Ithaca NY, and publishes Shift Left Academy, an educational resource for software developers. Visit us at https://www.grammatech.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CodeSonar® and CodeSentry® are registered trademarks of GrammaTech, Inc.

Contacts

Media:



Marc Gendron



Marc Gendron PR for GrammaTech



617.877.7480



[email protected]