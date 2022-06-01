1Kosmos Wins Three Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2022

1Kosmos BlockID Platform Named Best Product ID Verification, Most Comprehensive Multi-Factor Authentication and Cutting Edge Passwordless Authentication

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Blockchain—1Kosmos, the only company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced it has been recognized with the following three awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, in the tenth annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2022:

Best Product ID Verification

Most Comprehensive Multi-Factor Authentication

Cutting Edge Passwordless Authentication

Winners were selected by a panel of CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who conducted an independent review of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables.

“We are honored to receive three prestigious awards from Cyber Defense Magazine that recognize the unique and integrated capabilities we provide in the BlockID platform: identity verification, multi-factor authentication and passwordless access,” said Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos. “Now, more than ever, identity has become the security perimeter, especially in the cloud. 1Kosmos eliminates the security gap that attackers most commonly exploit, the disconnect between verified identity and authentication, to make secure passwordless access possible.”

1Kosmos BlockID is a live biometric driven, passwordless, distributed digital identity platform that helps organizations establish with certainty the identity of individuals who are accessing their systems, applications and data, on a continuous basis, while supporting secure passwordless access to online services. BlockID also provides organizations with secure, automated employee onboarding with self service identity proofing and passwordless access to corporate applications, data and resources. 1Kosmos establishes with certainty the identity of individuals accessing consumer, corporate and government systems, applications and data.

“1Kosmos embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables passwordless access for workers, customers and citizens to securely transact with digital services. By unifying identity proofing and strong authentication, the BlockID platform creates a distributed digital identity that prevents identity impersonation, account takeover and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences. BlockID is the only NIST, FIDO2, and iBeta biometrics certified platform that performs millions of authentications daily for some of the largest banks, telecommunications and healthcare organizations in the world. The company is funded by Forgepoint Capital with headquarters in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Marc Gendron



Marc Gendron PR for 1Kosmos



[email protected]

617-877-7480