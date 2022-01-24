TrueFort Named Best Zero Trust Application Protection Product in Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2022

Product Recognized for Providing Deep Visibility and Real-Time Protection for Applications and Workloads in Cloud, Data Center and Hybrid Environments

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Applicationprotection—TrueFort, the zero trust application protection company, today announced the TrueFort Platform was recognized as the Best Zero Trust Application Protection Product by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) in the tenth annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2022.

Winners were selected by a panel of CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who conducted an independent review of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables.

“Applications and their workloads are the lifeblood of modern businesses, but organizations lack visibility into their behavior and the controls to stop malicious activity before a breach occurs,” said Sameer Malhotra, CEO of TrueFort. “TrueFort knows when an application is behaving suspiciously and can contain attacks in real-time using a combination of microsegmentation and behavioral prevention. Winning the Global InfoSec Award is powerful recognition for these unique capabilities.”

Traditional security products have focused on analyzing network signatures and blocking known malware behavior, but the success of attackers in executing ransomware, supply chain, and insider attacks shows that there are still significant gaps in security coverage. TrueFort fills this void, offering Zero Trust protection for enterprise applications and workloads in the cloud that are increasingly the target of attackers. The TrueFort Platform leverages patented behavioral analysis and machine learning to help organizations better understand their applications’ trusted behaviors to ensure only these activities occur.

“TrueFort embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About TrueFort

TrueFort is the leader in delivering zero trust protection for critical applications. Leveraging unique real-time, adaptive trust, and cloud-to-ground capabilities, TrueFort’s Fortress platform detects and contains security threats before they become business risks. Founded by former IT executives from Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, leading global enterprises trust TrueFort to deliver unprecedented application visibility and security. For more information visit https://truefort.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

