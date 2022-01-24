RangeForce Named Cutting Edge Cybersecurity Training Platform in Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2022

Interactive, On-demand, Scalable Platform Uses Expert-designed Cyber Defense Exercises for Individual and Team Skills Development

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SOC—RangeForce, the company that empowers team cyber defense readiness at scale, today announced it has received the Cutting Edge Cybersecurity Training Award by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) in the tenth annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2022.

Winners were selected by a panel of CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who conducted an independent review of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables.

“Despite significant investments in technology, enterprises are still struggling to address cybersecurity challenges,” said Taavi Must, CEO of RangeForce. “No matter the maturity level of an organization, RangeForce enables security analysts and teams to build cyber readiness and improve their ability to detect and respond to threats using real-world exercises, tools and attacks. Being recognized with this Global InfoSec Award for our contributions is an honor.”

The RangeForce platform emulates real-world IT environments and security tools, and uses modern malware and threats for realistic yet safe exercises. RangeForce incorporates online gaming techniques and competitive incentives to encourage self-guided learning, skills development and certification, and hosts highly realistic team-based attack competitions designed to test the cyber readiness of the organization’s team, at an individual and group level. Exercise scenarios are drawn straight from today’s headlines and include advanced attacks like Log4j, Ransomware, Exploits, and DOS leveraging adversary tactics and techniques like privilege escalation, lateral movement, network reconnaissance, exfiltration and phishing.

“RangeForce embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

RangeForce empowers cyber defense readiness at scale. Refine individual and team capabilities against the latest threats with a continuous approach to cybersecurity skills development. See real threats in action and sharpen the skills needed to defend your organization with interactive modules, challenges, and team-based threat exercises that reflect the real world. Visit www.rangeforce.com to learn more.

