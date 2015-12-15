Greenwood Adds Key Players to Leadership

Fintech Industry Veterans Marie-Le, Gopal Ravi, and Johannes Denson Join Greenwood as the Company Expands its Diverse Leadership Team

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Greenwood, the digital banking platform for Black and Latino individuals and business owners today announced three recent hires. Marie-Le joins the fintech as chief marketing officer, Gopal Ravi has joined as chief data officer, and Johannes “Joe” Denson is the newly appointed chief of staff.

“We are thrilled to welcome these fintech leaders to Greenwood. Their technical expertise and motivation to make an impact perfectly aligns with the Greenwood mission,” said Ryan Glover, Greenwood Co-Founder and Chairman. “We look forward to having them each lead their specific areas as Greenwood grows our suite of products and services, ensuring our customers have an exceptional banking platform and digital community.”

Marie comes to Greenwood from Moneylion, where she was vice president of marketing. She is a marketing leader who has held marketing leadership positions at other fintech and technology companies including N26, Twitter, OpenTable, and Brother International. Marie has successfully built and managed full-stack marketing and communications teams and is a thought leader / contributor to the Product Marketing Alliance. She holds a Bachelor of Business / International Business from the University of Technology, Sydney.

“What excites me about joining Greenwood is the authenticity of the mission of closing the racial wealth gap through a never-before-seen set of financial tools, professional development opportunities, personal finance educational content, and networking. I have a strong personal connection to this goal, and I am thrilled I can use my fintech and technology leadership experience to positively impact our community,” said Marie-Le. “As CMO, I am excited to continue to make data and our customers the focus of everything we do and use data as a strategic tool to continue scaling the Greenwood community on the platform and across our digital network.”

Gopal Ravi joins Greenwood as chief data officer from Elevate, where he held the same position. He has held leadership positions in technology, data & analytics at companies including CVS, Gainwell and PepsiCo. Gopal has built and managed data teams delivering advanced analytics and AI/ML capabilities and he holds an MS in Computer Science and MBA and a BS in Mathematics.

“Every business is a data driven business, but the successful ones are those who can unleash innovation and growth by intelligently harnessing the power of data and analytics,” said Gopal. “I believe in data as a strategic asset and competitive advantage, and we will be using this to further separate Greenwood from the rest of the field as we continue to build out a best in class fintech platform.”

Johannes “Joe” Denson is the Chief of Staff at Greenwood. Before joining Greenwood, Joe held leadership positions in Finance and Operations at Cardlytics, Inc. Earlier in his career, he held financial reporting and analysis positions at Global Payments and Worldpay. Joe holds a BS from Georgia Southern University in Accounting and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts.

“After years working in fintech, I am happy to be a part of the Greenwood team, a company that is combining an urgent mission with an excellent product,” said Joe. “I’m looking forward to the exciting things we will be building together as Greenwood continues to grow.”

About Greenwood

Greenwood is the digital banking platform for Black and Latino individuals and businesses. Greenwood’s mission is to support financial freedom for minorities through community building, career advancement, and financial services. Greenwood’s flagship product is a best-in-class digital banking service provided by partnering with FDIC-insured banks. Greenwood Inc, includes The Gathering Spot, a private membership network. The combined community has over 1 million people. Greenwood’s founders include Civil Rights leader Andrew J. Young and Ryan Glover, founder of the Bounce TV Network. Greenwood has raised funding from six of the top seven banks including Citi, JPMorgan Chase, PNC and Truist as well as other companies including Visa, Mastercard and SoftBank.

