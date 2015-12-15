UJET Named Finalist for Prestigious CCW Excellence Award in the Contact Center

Disruptive Contact Center Platform Recognized for Innovative Use of AI and Industry’s First Cloud-to-Cloud Failover Solution

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCWVegas—UJET, Inc., the world’s most secure, reliable, and innovative contact center, today announced it was declared a finalist for “Cloud-Based CX Solution of the Year” at the prestigious Customer Contact Week Excellence Awards. These global awards are granted for exceptional performance in the field of contact center, employee engagement, customer experience and business strategy.

“We are honored to be a finalist for the CCW Excellence Awards in the Contact Center category, recognizing our innovation and distinction as the only end-to-end, highly scalable and secure contact center platform to fully leverage multimedia and biometric capabilities,” stated Vasili Triant, Chief Operating Officer for UJET.

UJET has been at the forefront of delivering breakthrough innovation in the contact center with its modern architecture and intuitive natural UX for agents that increase a company’s ability to meet the varying needs of consumers in a single, seamless interaction. Additional distinguishing features include:

Unprecedented uptime – UJET’s CX Intercloud provides companies with levels of redundancy and resiliency that ensure business continuity, even if regional public cloud outages occur. CX Intercloud offers a 100% uptime guarantee with no maintenance exceptions, unlike any other cloud contact center providers’ solutions in the market.

– UJET’s CX Intercloud provides companies with levels of redundancy and resiliency that ensure business continuity, even if regional public cloud outages occur. CX Intercloud offers a 100% uptime guarantee with no maintenance exceptions, unlike any other cloud contact center providers’ solutions in the market. 1-click Smart Actions – which make verifying callers faster, easier, and more secure. Customers can choose to authenticate themselves using an existing passcode, or the same biometric identification methods they use to unlock their phones, like Face ID or a fingerprint.

– which make verifying callers faster, easier, and more secure. Customers can choose to authenticate themselves using an existing passcode, or the same biometric identification methods they use to unlock their phones, like Face ID or a fingerprint. Virtual Agent – which supports intelligent, conversational AI for a more human-like conversation and can offload a variety of simple or complex tasks traditionally supported by a live agent.

In addition to being a finalist for the CCW Excellence Awards, UJET recently won Best of Enterprise Connect 2022 and was ranked #1 in user satisfaction on G2 Crowd for the 8th consecutive quarter.

Nominations are reviewed by industry leaders, with finalists in each category being judged based on best practices, platform flexibility, scalability and endeavor to fit more customer use cases. Winners of the awards will be honored at a prestigious gala dinner on June 21, 2022.

About UJET

UJET is reimagining the contact center for modern consumers and brands. Our one-of-a-kind architecture delivers an entirely new foundation for security, reliability, and scale across customer service operations. A full voice and digital engagement suite is complemented by powerful AI and advanced analytics capabilities, and easy-to-use, intuitive design to make life easier for everyone involved – from customers and agents to supervisors and executives – all while driving meaningful operational efficiencies. Smart device capabilities like channel blending, photo and video sharing, and biometric authentication are available to deploy for full CX transformation when you’re ready. Innovative brands like Instacart, Turo, Wag!, and Atom Tickets trust UJET to deliver exceptional CX, no matter their size or location. So can you.

About CCW Digital



CCW Digital is the global online community and research hub of more than 150,000 customer contact members. With the mission of creating customer contact rockstars, CCW Digital provides the customer contact community with the research, analysis, and network required to optimize their customer contact operations. Representing organizations big and small from all corners of the globe, their members stay up-to-date on the latest tools, techniques, and technologies by accessing their reports, innovative research formats, and various forms of digital media that all complement their industry leading live event series.

