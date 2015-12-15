Groove Ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction on G2 for 15th Consecutive Quarter

Sales productivity platform top ranked across six sales tech categories; named a Momentum Leader in eight

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#G2–Groove, a leading sales productivity platform for enterprises using Salesforce®, today announced that it has been ranked as the highest-rated platform across six sales tech categories in G2’s Summer 2022 Grid Reports. G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, also named Groove as the top sales engagement platform for enterprise customer satisfaction for the 15th consecutive quarter.

Groove is the highest-rated enterprise sales productivity platform in the following G2 Summer 2022 Grid Reports: Sales Engagement, Email Tracking, Outbound Call Tracking, Online Appointment Scheduling, Sales Intelligence, and Account Data Management. Groove also earned the highest Enterprise Relationship Index scores in six categories and was named a leader in 10 categories, including Sales Engagement, Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I), Sales Performance Management, and Sales Acceleration.

G2’s Summer 2022 Enterprise Grid Report for Sales Engagement Software ranks the performance of 29 different sales engagement platforms. In addition to earning the top enterprise customer satisfaction score, Groove also received high scores across multiple satisfaction metrics.

– 97% say Groove is easy to do business with



– 95% would recommend Groove



– 95% affirm the quality of Groove’s customer support



– 94% believe Groove meets all of their requirements



– 93% say Groove is easy to use



– 93% say Groove is easy to administer

MOMENTUM LEADER IN EIGHT CATEGORIES

Groove was named a Momentum Leader in eight sales tech categories. G2’s Momentum Grid Report identifies the top 25% of software providers based on overall company momentum and product satisfaction.

Sales Engagement – The leading platform for enterprises using Salesforce, Groove specializes in ease-of-use, ease-of-administration, and cross-team collaboration.

– The leading platform for enterprises using Salesforce, Groove specializes in ease-of-use, ease-of-administration, and cross-team collaboration. Sales Performance Management – Groove enables management and reps to collaborate on account lists and opportunities using real-time data from Salesforce.

– Groove enables management and reps to collaborate on account lists and opportunities using real-time data from Salesforce. Sales Intelligence – Groove’s advanced activity capture produces comprehensive revenue insights for more accurate forecasting and pipeline management.

– Groove’s advanced activity capture produces comprehensive revenue insights for more accurate forecasting and pipeline management. Sales Analytics – Groove empowers revenue teams with powerful reporting and AI-driven insights that is augmented by comprehensive activity capture data.

– Groove empowers revenue teams with powerful reporting and AI-driven insights that is augmented by comprehensive activity capture data. Email Tracking – Groove’s Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 integration auto-logs every email in real-time, eliminating sync errors and data latency.

– Groove’s Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 integration auto-logs every email in real-time, eliminating sync errors and data latency. Outbound Call Tracking – Groove’s app-based OmniDialer automatically logs calls, transcripts and SMS messages, including call notes, outcomes, and next steps.

– Groove’s app-based OmniDialer automatically logs calls, transcripts and SMS messages, including call notes, outcomes, and next steps. Online Appointment Scheduling – Groove goes beyond standard online scheduling functionality to also support the use of custom Salesforce fields.

– Groove goes beyond standard online scheduling functionality to also support the use of custom Salesforce fields. Account Data Management – Groove’s Salesforce-native platform ensures better data hygiene, fewer duplicates, no sync errors, and always-current data.

PRODUCT FEEDBACK AND REVIEWS FROM VERIFIED USERS

The following are just some of the customer comments about Groove’s platform in recent verified reviews on G2:

“What do I like best about Groove? The flows are amazing, the integration with Salesforce, the integration with Sales Navigator. It’s simple to use and to work. I’ve had a productivity increase, without a doubt!”



– Naiara C, Account Executive, Uber

“I love the automation between Salesforce and Groove. I love being able to update a call disposition and have all sorts of triggers happen in the backend to ensure that my leads are getting updated.”



– Allan M., Senior Account Executive, Weave

“I cannot imagine a life without Groove, because it’s not only practical, but it also simplifies and organizes my work email so effectively.”



– Nasreen M., Admissions Counselor, 2U

You can learn how Groove stacks up against its top competitors in the Summer 2022 G2 Sales Engagement Software Report.

Learn more about Groove’s ranking in the G2 Summer 2022 Grid Reports on its website.

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, millions of people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

About Groove

Groove is a sales productivity platform that enables revenue leaders to boost revenue-per-rep across every division of the enterprise. Groove automates administrative tasks and makes Salesforce easy to access and update from everywhere a seller works – in the office, at home, or on the road. Whether it’s creating repeatable playbooks or using AI to synthesize complex data into actionable insights, Groove empowers sellers to operate at peak performance.

More than 70,000 users at customers including Google, Uber, and Capital One leverage Groove to be more efficient and effective. Groove has ranked #1 in enterprise customer satisfaction on G2 for over three consecutive years and has been named one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. since 2020. To learn more, visit https://groove.co.

