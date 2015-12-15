CompoSecure Named a New Jersey Top Workplace for Third Year in a Row

The NJ.com list recognizes eight large companies across New Jersey for prioritizing people and culture

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CMPO #BusinessAwards—CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and cryptocurrency storage and security solutions, today announced that it was named a 2022 New Jersey Top Workplace by NJ.com. This is CompoSecure’s third consecutive year to be awarded this honor based solely on employee surveys about their workplace.

New Jersey Top Workplaces recognizes companies that encourage a culture of open communication, employee involvement and teamwork, as well as community engagement. CompoSecure is active in the local and regional communities through volunteerism, mentoring and financial support of nonprofits such as Roots and Wings, The Arc of Somerset County, the NJ Metro Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, The Center for Great Expectations and Elijah’s Promise, among others. The company is always looking for the best and brightest to join the team and contribute to groundbreaking technology.

As a trusted partner to Fortune 500 market leaders, emerging fintechs and cryptocurrency platforms, CompoSecure supports millions of consumers around the globe with innovative metal payment cards, security, identity authentication and cold storage solutions. The company’s Arculus™ platform provides a best-in-class three-factor authentication to securely access digital assets.

Driven, in part, by its employee’s dedication to sustainability, CompoSecure has been recognized for its excellence in environmentally-friendly manufacturing by the ICMA (International Card Manufacturing Association) EcoLabel Standard Certification, UL Environment Claim Validation and ISO 14001 Certification.

Nominees for New Jersey’s Top Workplaces were limited to companies with 50 or more employees spanning from northern New Jersey through the Jersey Shore area. The annual New Jersey Top Workplaces award gathers employee feedback through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, L.L.C. The anonymous poll measures 15 unique drivers of engaged cultures critical to any organization’s success, including alignment, execution and connection.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure is a pioneer and leading provider of premium payment cards and cryptocurrency and digital asset storage and security solutions. The company focuses on serving the affluent customers of payment card issuers worldwide using proprietary production methods that meet the highest standards of quality and security. The company offers secure, innovative, and durable proprietary products that implement leading-edge engineering capabilities and security. CompoSecure’s mission is to increase clients’ brand equity in the marketplace by offering products and solutions which differentiate the brands they represent, thus elevating cardholder experience. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com. CompoSecure created Arculus™ with the mission to promote cryptocurrency adoption by making it safe, simple and secure for the average person to buy, swap and store cryptocurrency. With a strong background in security hardware and financial payments, the Arculus™ solution was developed to allow people to use a familiar payment card form factor to manage their cryptocurrency. For more information, please visit www.getarculus.com.

Contacts

Samantha Short



310.824.9000



[email protected]