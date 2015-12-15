Globalstar Introduces Advanced Edge Platform for Satellite Asset Tracking and Telematics Data

Realm application enablement platform empowers AI development at the edge — slashing development time and transmission costs.

The low code, edge compute application enablement platform simplifies new applications and solutions development at a fraction of typical time and cost

Integrity 150 is the first solar-powered satellite asset tracking device that utilizes data processing at the edge

The ST150M module allows for quick integration and fast application development

COVINGTON, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT), a leading mobile satellite services and connectivity provider, today introduced Realm Enablement Suite, an innovative portfolio of satellite asset tracking hardware and software solutions featuring a powerful application enablement platform for processing smart data at the edge. With Realm, partners can accelerate new solutions to market with AI-enabled applications that generate an advanced level of telematics data. By defining smart data at the edge, users send only the data they need over the highly reliable Globalstar LEO satellite network to the customer endpoint – significantly reducing transmission costs.

Realm Enablement Suite introduces Integrity 150, the first solar-powered, deployment-ready satellite asset tracking device with an application enablement platform; ST150M satellite modem module that drastically simplifies product development; and Realm application enablement platform, offering tools and an extensive library for quickly accessing and developing AI-enabled applications at the edge for vertical-specific solutions.

“This newest innovation from Globalstar represents a continued commitment to IoT as a core business pillar. With Realm Enablement Suite, customers have the flexibility and agility they need to optimize data from their tracking devices and edge sensors,” said Dave Kagan, Globalstar CEO. “Generating smart data at the edge for delivery to the customer endpoint makes all the difference in transmission efficiency and operational performance.”

Realm Enablement Suite Solutions:

Integrity 150 satellite solar-powered asset tracking device delivers long-lasting, no-maintenance ownership for a variety of markets, including transportation, energy, construction, agriculture, forestry and government agencies. Featuring Globalstar’s industry-leading low-power design, it offers the longest battery and shelf life available. Integrated into the product is a GPS receiver, accelerometer, Arm CPU on Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF5xxx SoC, standard and customizable messaging capability, tamper detection and BLE5 Bluetooth connectivity for a wide variety of sensors. Its flash memory offers 8MB of storage for application data and firmware updates.

ST150M satellite modem module helps partners create new products in a fraction of normal development time and cost. The module includes a GPS receiver, accelerometer, Arm CPU on Nordic’s nRF5xxx SoC, 8MB external flash memory, integrated voltage regulator and BLE transceiver. Its low-power architecture allows integrators to minimize battery requirements. The ST150 Dev Kit provides an ST150M module with Arduino Uno Rev3 Form Factor and satellite and GPS patch antennas, the fastest way to develop and test technology designs before committing them to hardware.

Realm enablement application platform is the key to unlocking the unlimited capabilities of field devices, slashing hundreds of hours of development time for new products and AI-enabled applications at the edge. The low code edge platform provides a lower barrier of entry for partners developing custom applications and solutions. Modular software features a Unified API for fast applications development and easy management of all hardware, platform-specific, and value-added edge features. This includes the Globalstar BLE library and ela Innovation BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) sensors libraries. The platform provides an ongoing applications development ecosystem as innovative solutions are added by Globalstar and shared by developers.

“The end-to-end design of the new Globalstar Realm Enablement Suite ecosystem removes the technology barriers to profitable innovation in the tracking and industrial IoT space,” said David Haight VP of IoT. “Realm delivers greater speed and lower cost in both development and deployment by providing the flexibility to innovate with the power to host applications and process data on edge devices for faster action and enhanced performance. The Realm Enablement Suite is what our partners around the world have asked us for.”

For more information, download the white paper, or visit www.globalstar.com.

Globalstar pioneered personal safety by introducing its SPOT Satellite GPS Messenger in 2007. Today, leveraging its low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, Globalstar reliably connects and protects assets, transmits key operational data, and saves lives – from any location – for consumers, industrial companies, and government agencies in over 120 countries. With a portfolio that includes SPOT GPS messengers, next-generation IoT products and modems, and cloud-based telematics solutions, Globalstar’s cost effective satellite-powered innovations give users visibility and intelligence for improving safety and operational efficiencies.

Contacts

USA Public Relations / General Media Inquiries:



Denise Davila



Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-985-335-1538