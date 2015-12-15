Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Appoints Artificial Intelligence Leader Anantha Kancherla to Board of Directors

TORONTO & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PINK.V #AI–Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF)(FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet medical needs, is pleased to announce that Mr. Anantha Kancherla has been appointed to its Board of Directors following his nomination by Social Capital, effective immediately.

Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Anantha to our Board. His pioneering experience applying artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions at industry leaders such as Microsoft, Facebook, and Lyft will be invaluable as we advance our next-gen AI technology. With our flagship S-Series technology commercially available across the U.S., and our B-Series with AI currently being evaluated in a pivotal clinical trial, this is an incredibly exciting time at Perimeter. Our team remains committed to developing medical technologies that have the ability to transform the standard of care, improve patient outcomes and lower costs in the healthcare system.”

Mr. Kancherla commented, “It is exciting to join Perimeter’s Board at a time when commercialization efforts are already underway and next-gen advancements are being evaluated in a clinical trial. Throughout my career, I have looked for opportunities where new technologies can address unmet needs and make an incredible impact. I believe Perimeter’s combination of ultra-high resolution medical imaging and AI software technologies has the potential to transform cancer surgery.”

Anantha Kancherla is currently Engineering Director at Meta, where he is head of its AI platform. Previously, as VP of Engineering at Lyft, Mr. Kancherla led the Level5 software team responsible for building the self-driving car. Mr. Kancherla previously worked on Windows at Microsoft focusing on DirectX, Graphics and UI. In his former role at Facebook, Mr. Kancherla participated in pioneering the building of mobile software at scale for over a billion users all over the world. Previously, Mr. Kancherla led efforts at Dropbox to launch Dropbox Paper as well as improve core collaboration functionality in Dropbox. Mr. Kancherla obtained a B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, and a MS degree in Computer Science from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V:PINK) (OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. Available across the U.S., our FDA-cleared Perimeter S-Series OCT system provides real-time, cross-sectional visualization of excised tissues at the cellular level. The breakthrough-device-designated investigational Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI represents our next-generation, artificial intelligence technology that is currently under clinical development. The company’s ticker symbol “PINK” is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

