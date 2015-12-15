H2O.ai Expands Snowflake Partnership Enabling Successful AI Transformations for Customers

AI Cloud Leader Awarded Elite Partner Certification to Strengthen User Experience with Competency Badge at Snowflake Summit.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–H2O.ai, the AI Cloud leader, today showcased a unique set of capabilities and use cases that enable rich insights by seamlessly connecting data and machine learning.

Snowflake and H2O.ai bring platforms for data and machine learning together to help more customers around the world innovate with AI through a native integration that allows users to access all of H2O.ai’s advanced machine learning capabilities directly from their Snowflake environment. Through multiple pre-built integrations, users can easily leverage H2O.ai machine learning capabilities for near real-time analysis from within the Snowflake Data Cloud. This shortens learning cycles, significantly reduces processing time, ensures predictions are based on the most recent data and makes those predictions available to any application built on top of Snowflake.

Customers like Infutor leveraged the H2O.ai integration with Snowflake powered by Snowpark and Java User-Defined Functions (UDF) to reduce the need for other platforms and reduce the costs of using AI.

“H2O.ai reduced our AI inference costs on Snowflake by 55X,” said Gary Walter, CEO of Infutor, a Verisk business. “H2O.ai partnership and support has made the integration that much more seamless and easy to leverage.”

H2O.ai is extending their collaboration and commitment to Snowflake users in a variety of roles and across a variety of industries including:

Financial services: H2O models can detect transactional fraud faster than others with extremely low latency-prediction time. Pairing this with Snowflake’s single, integrated platform provides a seamless experience for users to protect their business in a matter of milliseconds. H2O was awarded a competency badge– a classification reserved exclusively for partners who have demonstrated extensive success across the industry.

Manufacturing: H2O allows users to interpret datasets in real time by using Snowflake as a model distribution framework. Connecting data and analytics in the cloud, data science teams can receive feedback directly from factory floors around the world to gain real-time insights into factory operations. Snowflake secure data sharing allows users to access the platform globally.

Healthcare: H2O Gene Mutation AI combines the Snowflake Data Cloud and the H2O AI Cloud to bring intelligent clinical decision support directly to clinicians and provide advanced analytics for pharmacogenomics and pharmacovigilance pipelines. Doctors can visually discover the genetic factors that impact individual risk and explore personalized avenues for therapeutic intervention.

“Our partnership with H2O.ai can help optimize the supply chain across multiple industries including manufacturing, telecom, banking and retail,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “With H2O AutoML, users have the ability to make, operate, and innovate for their customers and partners to reduce risks, improve customer experiences, drive growth, and improve efficiency.”

Today’s announcement comes after two years of partnership between the organizations, and less than one year after H2O was awarded Elite Partner Certification Technology– a designation for partners with exceptional integration and multiple shared customers between the organizations.

“H2O AI Cloud is democratizing AI on Snowflake’s Data Cloud helping our customers personalize their offerings and bring efficient flows into their business,” said Sri Ambati, CEO and founder, H2O.ai. “The tight-knit multi-cloud integration of H2O AI engines and AI App Stores drives consumption on Snowflake Data Cloud reducing costs for customers and powers organization-wide transformation needed to adapt quickly.”

To see these capabilities in person, visit the H2O.ai booth (#1213a) at the 2022 Snowflake Summit, or attend an H2O.ai session. Try the integration for free at www.h2o.ai/free. More information is also available on the H2O.ai website: www.h2o.ai/snowflake

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is the leading AI Cloud company, on a mission to democratize AI for everyone. Customers use the H2O AI Cloud to rapidly solve complex business problems and accelerate the discovery of new ideas. H2O.ai is the trusted AI provider to more than 20,000 global organizations, millions of data scientists and over half of the Fortune 500, including AT&T, Citi, GlaxoSmithKline, Hitachi, Kaiser Permanente, Procter & Gamble, PayPal, PwC, Reckitt, Unilever, and Walgreens. CBA, Goldman Sachs, NVIDIA, and Wells Fargo are not only customers and partners, but strategic investors in the company. H2O.ai’s customers have honored the company with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 78— the highest in the industry, based on breadth of technology and deep employee expertise. The world’s top 20 Kaggle Grandmasters (the community of best-in-the-world machine learning practitioners and data scientists) are makers at H2O.ai. A strong AI for Good ethos to make the world a better place and Responsible AI drive the company’s purpose. Please join our movement at www.h2o.ai.

