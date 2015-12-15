UBILITE Appoints Yorgos Koutsoyannopoulos as Its Strategic Advisor

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UBILITE, Inc. announced today that Yorgos Koutsoyannopoulos, VP of Engineering at ANSYS and former CEO of Helic, joined the company’s advisory board as non-executive strategic advisor, focusing on the product roadmap and assisting with the expansion of the company in Europe. With over 25 years of experience in the semiconductor, software, and systems industries, Yorgos was the CEO and co-founder of Helic, the industry-leading provider of electromagnetic crosstalk solutions for systems on chips (SoCs), which was acquired by ANSYS in January 2019.

“We are expanding our team and opening a new office in Greece to both attract exceptional engineers from Europe’s deep pool of talent in advanced communication systems and better serve our customers,” said Ismail Lakkis, CEO and Founder of UBILITE, Inc. “Yorgos’s wide expertise in the semiconductor industry and knowledge of the Greek and European technology company ecosystem will help us build our team and position us as a global leader in ultra low power Wi-Fi.”

Yorgos joined Ansys, Inc. as VP of Engineering in February of 2019, leading the company’s R&D and field support efforts on cutting-edge simulation technologies for advanced chip-design workflows. Prior to joining Ansys, Yorgos co-founded Helic, an EDA technology company, which, under his leadership, raised multiple rounds of financing from institutional investors and venture capital firms and grew its customer base by winning the biggest semiconductor accounts. Yorgos is an active member of international technical committees and business associations. He plays an instrumental role in promoting innovative Greek firms in Silicon Valley and beyond through initiatives he co-founded, including the Hellenic Semiconductor Industry Association. He holds a Ph.D. in Electrical & Computer Engineering from the National Technical University of Athens and has attended executive courses at Harvard and London Business Schools in leadership and marketing. “I am very excited to be a part of UBILITE’s advisory board and helping the company to rapidly grow in Europe,” said Yorgos Koutsoyannopoulos.

Founded in 2014, UBILITE is a fabless semiconductor company developing Ultra Low Power Wi-Fi Chipset for the IoT applications. UBILITE developed the lowest power 802.11 Wi-Fi SoC on the market with power consumption that is lower than Bluetooth. The Ultra Low Power requirements enable very long battery life or the ability to use energy harvesting to enable continuous operation for years.

