Habu Continues Aggressive Growth Strategy Attracting Oracle and Epsilon Leaders to Accelerate Its Go-to-Market and Product Efforts

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#datacleanrooms—Habu, the Global Innovator in Data Clean Room Software, today announced it is continuing its aggressive growth efforts with the hiring of two senior leaders to help expand its reach in the marketplace, appointing Abbas Makhdum as Chief Marketing Officer and Jon Chua as Senior Product Manager.

Habu’s data clean room technology makes collaboration across decentralized data safe, simple, scalable, and smart. It makes it seamless for businesses to generate high-value analytics from controlled datasets wherever they live while protecting the privacy of consumers and the rights of data owners. Habu’s solution accelerates time-to-value while surpassing the most exacting standards for privacy and security and provides end-to-end applications that drive the business outcomes that companies desire.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Makhdum is responsible for planning, developing, implementing, and monitoring the overall business marketing strategy. He brings a depth of industry experience having built and led marketing teams for B2B technology companies, including Oracle, IBM, and Certona. Most recently, Makhdum served as Head of Product Marketing Data & AI, Analytics, Customer Data Platform for Oracle Advertising and CX. In addition to his experience in marketing, his expertise and education in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and engineering is the perfect combination for Habu’s industry-leading collaboration software.

As Senior Product Manager, Chua will be instrumental in ensuring Habu continues to build and deliver the best data collaboration software in the market. He has a deep history focused on building analytics and process optimization products and his experience in defining product roadmaps, developing & deploying solutions, and continuously improving and scaling them will be vital in maximizing customer value and driving business growth. Prior to joining Habu, Chua served as Senior Product Manager, Retail Media Networks at Epsilon.

“We are excited for these dynamic leaders to take on the challenges of their new roles,” said Matt Kilmartin, Habu Co-founder and CEO. “Abbas brings deep expertise in customer data which complements Jon’s extensive retail and product knowledge. Both represent proven strategic thinking, strong execution, and a dedicated commitment to our value proposition that will be critical to driving even more momentum and ensure Habu remains the market leader in Data Collaboration software for enterprise brands.”

Habu has grown exponentially since its founding and serves a global footprint of notable brands, publishers, and technology platforms. Its Data Clean Room software empowers companies to operate in distributed data environments to unlock insights & power measurement, targeting, & personalization. Through privacy- and governance-safe data collaboration, brands leverage the Habu solution to drive business growth and customer lifetime value through advanced segmentation and private activation, customer journey analysis, measurement and experimentation, and distributed machine learning. For more information visit www.habu.com.

